News: NotaryCam partners with Dovenmuehle and RUTH RUHL, P.C. to streamline loan modifications with remote online notarization | CitizenWire

HOUSTON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization (RON) and identity verification/authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced it has partnered with mortgage subservicing leader Dovenmuehle Mortgage Inc. and Texas-based law firm RUTH RUHL, P.C. to offer remote online notarization (RON) services for loan modification agreements. This collaboration aims to modernize the loss mitigation process by improving efficiency, reducing cost and friction and enhancing the borrower experience.



Using NotaryCam's secure RON platform, Dovenmuehle and RUTH RUHL, P.C. facilitate compliant, real-time digital notarization of loan modification documents. This eliminates the need for borrowers to attend in-person appointments or coordinate limited-time windows with traditional notaries.



"Adding RON to the loss mitigation toolkit doesn't just simplify the process for borrowers, it creates tangible operational and financial benefits for servicers and their clients," said Brian Webster, president and CEO of NotaryCam. "By enabling faster turnaround of notarized documents, RON helps servicers meet critical deadlines, limit the accrual of daily interest costs tied to warehouse lines and support more effective hedge execution for lenders."



For subservicers and legal partners supporting lenders and investors, every day a loan modification is delayed can increase carrying costs, create liquidity strain and risk falling outside of securitization or repooling timelines. RON shortens these cycles by eliminating common bottlenecks associated with traditional notarization, which is often a friction point for both borrowers and servicers.



"At Dovenmuehle, we're focused on streamlining operations in ways that empower borrowers and protect our clients' bottom line," said Dovenmuehle Senior Vice President of Default Servicing Ron Malik. "Partnering with NotaryCam and RUTH RUHL, P.C. supports our ongoing effort to enhance loss mitigation servicing with tools and technologies that make a meaningful difference without compromising compliance."



"This partnership is rooted in shared values, efficiency, integrity and exceptional customer service," said Ruth Ruhl, founder and president of RUTH RUHL, P.C. "With NotaryCam's platform, we've significantly reduced turn times and seen strong feedback from both servicers and borrowers. It's clear that RON is the future of loss mitigation, and we're proud to help lead that evolution."



As more lenders explore the benefits of digital notarization, Dovenmuehle plans to expand its use of NotaryCam's platform across its client base. NotaryCam's solution is currently available in all states where RON is authorized, which includes 45 states and the District of Columbia. It is supported by a robust nationwide network of experienced, highly trained notaries.



For more information on NotaryCam's RON services, visit https://www.notarycam.com.



About NotaryCam, a Stewart Company



NotaryCam, a Stewart-owned company, is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for more than a million customers across the United States and more than 146 countries. The company's eClose360® platform delivers the "perfect" online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction where RON is allowed and supports all eClosing scenarios with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provides RON services to many Fortune 500 companies as well as small and midsize businesses and includes employment and other documents allowed by law. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net Promotor Score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands.



Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.

Learn More: https://www.notarycam.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.