News: Friday Harbor announces integration with MeridianLink Mortgage | CitizenWire

AI pre-underwriting allows origination teams to identify and resolve file issues before underwriting

SEATTLE, Wash. /CitizenWire/ -- Friday Harbor, an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps loan officers assemble complete and compliant loan files in real time, today announced its integration with MeridianLink®. The integration equips origination teams using MeridianLink® Mortgage to build clean, complete and compliant loan files up front that move through underwriting with fewer touches.



Friday Harbor is an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps lenders identify and resolve loan file issues before they reach underwriting. By analyzing borrower documents, appraisals, income calculations and other loan data against investor guidelines and lender overlays, the tool enables loan officers and fulfillment staff to catch missing documentation, discrepancies and guideline conflicts early enough to fix them before they become conditions. This allows lenders to compress cycle times, handle higher loan volumes without expanding headcount and move capital off the balance sheet faster.



MeridianLink Mortgage is a cloud-based loan origination system that helps banks, credit unions and independent mortgage banks manage the mortgage lending process from application through closing. The platform provides workflow automation, configurable processes and integrations with industry partners to help lenders originate, sell and purchase mortgage loans, HELOCs and home equity loans more efficiently.



The integration between Friday Harbor and MeridianLink Mortgage keeps loan data synchronized between the two systems, eliminating manual rework and giving teams clearer visibility into file readiness as loans move through origination. When files arrive at underwriting already vetted for common issues, underwriters spend less time clearing avoidable conditions and more time evaluating actual credit risk.



"Much of the friction in processing a loan comes from discovering problems too late," said Theo Ellis, CEO of Friday Harbor. "When you catch a missing tax return or an income calculation error during file prep instead of three days into underwriting, you save time and money while keeping borrowers informed. This partnership puts that capability where MeridianLink Mortgage users are already working."



About Friday Harbor



Friday Harbor is an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps lenders identify and resolve potential issues earlier in the origination process. By analyzing borrower documents, appraisals and income calculations against investor guidelines and lender overlays, the platform helps teams deliver cleaner files, achieve fewer underwriting touches and improve individual productivity. For more information, visit https://fridayharbor.ai/.

Learn More: https://fridayharbor.ai/

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