News: Book Printer DiggyPOD’s Parent Company Acquires Long Overdue Books, Creating a Full-Service Home for Independent Authors | CitizenWire

Acquisition unites Chicago-based publisher with Michigan's DiggyPOD to serve authors from idea to audience

TECUMSEH, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- The parent company of DiggyPOD, Everbrook Holdings, announced the acquisition of Long Overdue Books, a Chicago-area publishing company known for guiding authors from first draft to finished book. The deal closed on May 15, 2026, and brings Long Overdue Books into the Everbrook family alongside DiggyPOD. DiggyPOD is a Tecumseh, Michigan-based book printer that became Everbrook's first portfolio company in June 2025.



As part of the transaction, Long Overdue Books founder Chris O'Brien joins Everbrook as Vice President of Author Services, where he will lead the build-out of a full-service suite, spanning ghostwriting, editing, design, printing, and marketing.



For more than three decades, DiggyPOD has been a trusted partner to thousands of self-published authors, earning a reputation for high-quality print-on-demand production and award-winning customer service. Long Overdue Books, founded by O'Brien in 2020, has helped authors navigate the often-confusing world of independent publishing - handling editing, design, and shepherding writers through every step of bringing a book into the world. Long Overdue Books has been a DiggyPOD customer for years, making the combination a natural fit on both a business and cultural level.



"DiggyPOD is exceptional at what it does - it gets beautiful books into authors' hands," said Anica John, CEO of DiggyPOD. "But printing is only one chapter of our authors' journey. Most self-published authors are managing different freelancers for book editing and design, while they learn publishing on the fly. Bringing Long Overdue into the family means we can now walk with authors from the moment they have an idea to helping readers discover their book. Chris has spent his career championing authors, and there's no one I'd rather have leading this work."



"Writing a book is a deeply fulfilling experience, but it can be a little lonely," said Chris O'Brien, Vice President of Author Services at Everbrook Holdings. "Finding an editor, a book designer, navigating the different publishing options - let alone actually writing the book - authors shouldn't have to figure all that out alone. Anica's vision for a full-service, end-to-end pathway is exactly what Long Overdue Books was trying to achieve, and I'm honored to join the Everbrook family to build it."



Together, DiggyPOD and Long Overdue Books will offer authors a one stop shop that serves them from developing their book idea to finding an audience for their finished product. Both companies will continue to operate under their existing brands, with Long Overdue's Chicago-area operations and DiggyPOD's Tecumseh facility remaining in place.



ABOUT EVERBROOK HOLDINGS



Everbrook Holdings is a holding company building a family of businesses dedicated to serving creators. They are starting with a focus on independent and self-published authors. Founded and led by Anica John, Everbrook's portfolio includes DiggyPOD and Long Overdue Books.



ABOUT DIGGYPOD



Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tecumseh, Michigan, DiggyPOD is a leading print-on-demand company serving self-published authors. Over more than two decades, DiggyPOD has helped thousands of authors bring their books to print with high-quality, affordable production and award-winning customer service. Learn more at https://diggypod.com/.



ABOUT LONG OVERDUE BOOKS



Long Overdue Books is a Chicago-area publishing company that helps authors take their stories from first draft to finished book. Founded in 2020 by Chris O'Brien, Long Overdue Books has guided dozens of authors through writing, editing, design, and publishing. Published titles include: "Heart & Sole" by Omar Bailey, "Safe Landing" by the Borchers siblings, and "Acrimons: The Awakening" by Clayton Keith. Learn more at https://longoverduebooks.com/.



Learn More: https://diggypod.com/

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