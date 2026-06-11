News: Raceway Jeep of Freehold Opens New Jeep and Chrysler Dealership | CitizenWire

New dealership invites Monmouth and Ocean County drivers to celebrate its grand opening with a complimentary oil change and car wash through June 30

FREEHOLD, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- Drivers throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties now have a new hometown destination for all things Jeep and Chrysler. Raceway Jeep of Freehold has officially opened its doors at 4041 Route 9 North in Freehold, New Jersey, bringing an expansive inventory of new Jeep and Chrysler vehicles, along with expert service, to the local community.



To welcome the community and introduce the dealership to the region, Raceway Jeep of Freehold is offering current Jeep and Chrysler owners a complimentary oil change and car wash through June 30, 2026. It's the dealership's way of saying thank you to the drivers who already know and love these brands and of introducing itself to those who haven't yet made the switch.



Beyond its new vehicle lineup, Raceway Jeep of Freehold is designed around customer convenience. The dealership features express service lanes, complimentary car washes with every service visit, loaner vehicle availability, and pickup and delivery options, making it easier than ever to keep your vehicle in top condition without disrupting your day. The dealership's technicians receive regular, ongoing training to stay current on the latest vehicle technology and manufacturer specifications, ensuring that every customer's vehicle receives precise, up-to-date care.



"We are incredibly proud to officially open Raceway Jeep of Freehold and bring Jeep and Chrysler back to Monmouth County," said Jake Lebowitz, Dealer Principal, Raceway Jeep of Freehold. "We made a substantial investment in a state-of-the-art sales and service facility, and we assembled a team of factory-trained and certified Jeep Master Technicians to deliver the level of care this community deserves. This is more than the opening of a dealership - it's the return of a premier Jeep destination in Freehold, and we're excited to serve local families, businesses, and Jeep enthusiasts for years to come."



Raceway Jeep of Freehold is located at 4041 Route 9 North, Freehold, NJ. For more information, inventory, or to schedule service, visit RacewayJeep.com.



ABOUT RACEWAY JEEP OF FREEHOLD



Raceway Jeep of Freehold is a full-service Jeep and Chrysler dealership located at 4041 Route 9 North in Freehold, New Jersey. Serving drivers throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties, the dealership offers a wide selection of new vehicles, factory-trained service technicians, and customer-first amenities including express service, loaner vehicles, and complimentary car washes. For more information, visit: https://www.racewayjeep.com/.



Learn More: https://www.racewayjeep.com/

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