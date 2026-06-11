News: After Filling Its First Home and Growing a Waitlist, Serenity Living Home Care Opens a Second Location in Palm Beach Gardens | CitizenWire

Serenity Living Home Care opens its second residential location as families across Palm Beach County keep looking for something better than a nursing facility

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Serenity Living Home Care announced the opening of its second residential care home in Palm Beach Gardens, responding to a growing waitlist of Palm Beach County families searching for a more personal alternative to traditional nursing facilities.



The first location reached full capacity and a waitlist formed quickly. The families calling had the same thing in common: they wanted something smaller, more personal, and more attentive than what most facilities offer. A home where staff know each resident by name, where meals are cooked fresh, and where care is not driven by a one-size-fits-all policy. Serenity Living built that with its first location. The second one exists because the demand never stopped.



"When your first home fills up with people you genuinely love caring for, you know you're doing something right and you know more families out there still need this," said Stephanie Heredia, Administrator of Serenity Living Home Care. "This second location is for every family that called us and had to wait. That wait is over."



Both Palm Beach Gardens homes keep resident numbers intentionally small. Staff have time to sit with someone having a quiet morning and ask how they are doing. Care plans are written around each individual, not a facility-wide policy. Services include personal care assistance, medication management and daily activities shaped around what each resident actually enjoys.



For families currently in that exhausting search, the new location is now open and accepting inquiries. Tours are available and every question is welcome at the Palm Beach Gardens residential care page: https://www.serenitylivingalf.com/residential-care-palm-beach-gardens-fl/.



Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/4o9V3TCtC1uWPhTRA



ABOUT SERENITY LIVING HOME CARE:



Serenity Living Home Care is a licensed residential assisted living provider in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The company was built around one idea: that seniors deserve to live somewhere that actually feels like home. More information is available at https://www.serenitylivingalf.com/.



Learn More: https://www.serenitylivingalf.com/

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