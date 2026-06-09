News: Montgomery County Neurological Center Urges Patients with Dizziness, Balance Disorders, Parkinson’s Disease, and Movement Conditions to Seek Specialized Physical Therapy | CitizenWire

Neurology, Psychiatry and Balance Therapy Center Offers Neurologically-Informed Physical Therapy, Vestibular Rehabilitation, and Parkinson's Therapy Under One Roof in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

BLUE BELL, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- Millions of Americans living with dizziness, chronic balance problems, Parkinson's disease, and neurological movement disorders struggle for months or even years before receiving the specialized care their conditions require. For many, the path forward begins, and often ends, with referrals to standard orthopedic physical therapy that was never designed to address the underlying neurological causes of their symptoms. Neurology, Psychiatry and Balance Therapy Center (NPBTC), a multi-specialty medical practice located at 725 Skippack Pike in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, is raising awareness about the critical difference between general physical therapy and neurologically-informed rehabilitation, and urging patients and referring physicians throughout Montgomery County to understand when specialized neurological PT is the appropriate course of care.



WHEN STANDARD PHYSICAL THERAPY IS NOT ENOUGH



Not all physical therapy is the same. Neurologically-informed physical therapy - also called neurological physical therapy or neuro PT - is a specialized approach designed specifically for patients whose movement, coordination, balance, or mobility challenges stem from conditions affecting the brain, inner ear, or peripheral nervous system.



While general physical therapy is well suited for post-surgical recovery, musculoskeletal injuries, and orthopedic rehabilitation, neurological PT is designed for a different category of patients, including those who:



* Experience chronic dizziness including vertigo that has not resolved with standard treatment



* Struggle with recurring falls or unexplained balance problems



* Have been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and are managing progressive changes in gait, posture, or mobility



* Are recovering from a stroke and working to restore motor function and independence



* Live with functional neurological disorder (FND), a condition in which neurological symptoms occur without an identifiable structural cause



* Are managing the physical impact of movement disorders such as tremor, rigidity, or dyskinesia



* Have experienced a concussion and are still dealing with symptoms affecting coordination, gait, or vestibular function



NPBTC's physical therapy program is built around this distinction. Every treatment plan begins with a thorough evaluation of how the nervous system is contributing to a patient's movement and balance challenges - and progresses through targeted interventions designed to retrain the brain and body to work together more effectively.



VESTIBULAR THERAPY: AN UNDERUTILIZED RESOURCE FOR DIZZINESS AND BALANCE



One of the most underutilized forms of specialized rehabilitation is vestibular therapy, a category of neurological physical therapy focused on conditions affecting the inner ear and its connections to and within the brain. The vestibular system is responsible for the body's sense of balance, spatial orientation, and eye-head coordination. When it is disrupted by injury, illness, or neurological disease, patients can experience debilitating dizziness, nausea, difficulty walking, and a persistent sense of instability.



Despite the availability of effective vestibular rehabilitation, many patients go undiagnosed or are treated with medication alone, which may or may not manage symptoms but does not always address the underlying dysfunction.



At NPBTC, vestibular therapy is available for patients with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), vestibular neuritis, labyrinthitis, vestibular migraine, Menière's disease, post-concussion vestibular dysfunction, and other inner ear and central vestibular conditions.



PARKINSON'S DISEASE AND THE ROLE OF PHYSICAL THERAPY



For patients living with Parkinson's disease, physical therapy is not simply a supportive tool - it is a medically recognized component of comprehensive Parkinson's care. Research consistently supports the use of specialized exercise and rehabilitation interventions to help manage the motor symptoms associated with Parkinson's, including rigidity, slowness of movement, balance instability, and changes in gait.



NPBTC offers dedicated Parkinson's therapy that incorporates evidence-informed techniques designed to target the movement challenges specific to Parkinson's disease. Treatment protocols include gait training with cueing strategies, balance and fall prevention training, exercises targeting amplitude of movement, and functional mobility work, all adapted to each patient's current level of function and progression.



MOVEMENT DISORDER THERAPY AND FUNCTIONAL NEUROLOGICAL DISORDER



Beyond Parkinson's disease, NPBTC's physical therapy program also serves patients with a broader range of movement disorders and neurologically driven movement challenges. This includes individuals with functional neurological disorder (FND), a complex and often misunderstood condition in which neurological symptoms such as tremors, weakness, gait disturbances, and involuntary movements occur without a structural or degenerative cause.



Functional neurological disorder is increasingly recognized as a legitimate neurological diagnosis, yet patients with FND frequently encounter delays in diagnosis and difficulty finding clinicians trained in evidence-based treatment approaches. At NPBTC, the integrated model of care - bringing together neurology, psychiatry, and neurological physical therapy - is uniquely suited to the multidisciplinary management that FND often requires.



AN INTEGRATED MODEL THAT SETS NPBTC APART



What distinguishes NPBTC from standalone physical therapy practices is the depth of clinical collaboration available under one roof. The practice was co-founded in 2012 by James Barsky, PT, DPT and Sonya Knight, DO, FAPA, FAAN, who is triple board-certified in Psychiatry, Neurology, and Epilepsy. This founding partnership established an intentional integration between neurological medicine and rehabilitation that remains central to how care is delivered at NPBTC today.



Patients at NPBTC benefit from a clinical environment where the neurologist, psychiatrist, and physical therapist can communicate directly, share observations, and coordinate care, a model that is rare in standard outpatient settings. For complex neurological patients, this coordination is not a luxury. It is often what makes the difference between continued frustration and meaningful progress.



WHO SHOULD CONSIDER NEUROLOGICAL PHYSICAL THERAPY AT NPBTC



NPBTC encourages patients and referring providers to consider a consultation for neurological physical therapy if any of the following apply:



* Persistent or recurring dizziness and vertigo that has not responded to prior treatment



* Balance problems, frequent falls, or a fear of falling



* A new or established diagnosis of Parkinson's disease



* Dizziness or imbalance related to stroke



* Concussion symptoms affecting gait, balance, or vestibular function



* A diagnosis of functional neurological disorder or suspected FND



* Movement disorder symptoms including gait disturbances, rigidity, tremor, or coordination challenges



Patients do not always need a referral to begin care at NPBTC, though many are referred by neurologists, primary care physicians, ENT specialists, and other providers throughout the Philadelphia and Montgomery County region.



ABOUT NEUROLOGY, PSYCHIATRY AND BALANCE THERAPY CENTER (NPBTC)



Neurology, Psychiatry and Balance Therapy Center (NPBTC) is an integrated specialty medical practice located in Montgomery County at 725 Skippack Pike, Suite 130, Blue Bell, Pennsylvania 19422. The practice combines neurology, psychiatry, Deep TMS therapy, neurological physical therapy, vestibular therapy, and balance and gait rehabilitation under one coordinated care model. NPBTC was co-founded in 2012 by Sonya Knight, DO, FAPA, FAAN - triple board-certified in Psychiatry, Neurology, and Epilepsy - and James Barsky, DPT, a specialist in neurological physical therapy and vestibular rehabilitation. The practice serves patients throughout Montgomery County, Philadelphia, and surrounding communities.



To learn more or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.npbtc.com/ or call (215) 591-0700.



Learn More: https://www.npbtc.com/

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