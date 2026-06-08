News: Debut Author Tina Rastelli Awarded Prestigious 2026 Eric Hoffer Grand Prize | CitizenWire

New Book, 'A Story to Tell,' Delivers Hope for Healing Amidst Devastating Circumstances

SWEDESBORO, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- During an unexpected betrayal, juggling career and single motherhood, along with financial difficulties, Tina Rastelli started journaling prayerful appeals to God, which would become, "A Story to Tell: From Single to Surrendered" (ISBN 979-8218457594; published by Single to Surrender), and win the prestigious 2026 Eric Hoffer Grand Prize, as it was announced last week.



"There are books you read, and then there are books that read you - books that seem to reach through the page and speak directly to something you did not know you needed to hear...By the time I turned the final page, I had laughed, wept, held my breath, and quietly whispered a prayer of my own," wrote book reviewer Peter Okonkwo.



The Eric Hoffer Grand Prize is one of the highest distinctions in independent publishing chosen through multiple rounds of judging from thousands of international entries spanning all genres - and the Grand Prize recognizes a single book each year for exceptional literary merit. Rastelli's book was also honored with the Eric Hoffer First Horizon Award recognizing exceptional debut works that demonstrate promise and literary quality. "A Story to Tell" was also named a Finalist for The American Legacy Book Awards, celebrating titles that contribute meaningfully across a range of genres and voices.



Rooted in personal experience and anchored in faith, "A Story to Tell" speaks to women navigating difficult and unplanned seasons-offering reassurance that even life's most painful detours are not without purpose. Through honest reflection and a message centered on surrendering control and trusting God's plan, Rastelli invites readers into a deeper understanding of how brokenness can become the beginning of restoration.



"This book was born out of a season that didn't look anything like what I had planned," Rastelli said. "But through that journey, I came to understand that surrender isn't about giving up - it's about trusting that God is still writing a story worth telling."



Since its release, "A Story to Tell" has resonated with readers seeking faith-centered encouragement, particularly women experiencing uncertainty, loss, or life transitions. Its message aligns with a growing desire for authentic, Christ-centered conversations around struggle, identity, and purpose. The book is also increasingly capturing broader audiences as a timeless story of faith, perseverance, and hope despite the difficulties life often delivers.



More information about the book and the author's story can be found at https://www.singletosurrender.com/.



"A Story to Tell" is available at Single to Surrender, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other places books are sold.

Learn More: https://www.singletosurrender.com/

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