News: New Memoir Offers Hope, Healing, and Strength for Victims of Gender-Based Violence | CitizenWire

TORONTO, Ontario /CitizenWire/ -- Author Traci L Woodcock courageously shares her new book, "I Rise, A Survivor I Stand" (ISBN: 978-1998482801; released through Tellwell Publishing, April 2025) - an empowering story of resilience and survival through the darkest moments of domestic abuse, stalking, and sexual assault. This gripping memoir is not just a recounting of trauma but a testament to the human spirit's capacity to rise from the ashes, providing a beacon of hope for others facing similar challenges.



In this deeply personal narrative, Woodcock takes readers on a heart-wrenching journey through her life, from the beginnings of a toxic relationship to the devastating consequences of stalking and sexual violence. Her story sheds light on the psychological and emotional struggles faced by victims, while offering valuable insights into the healing process and the tools and therapies available to reclaim one's life after trauma.



"I wanted to share my story so that others who have been victimized in such horrific ways know they are not alone," says Woodcock. "You're never a victim. A survivor you stand."



KEY THEMES:



* The realities of domestic abuse, stalking, and sexual assault



* Navigating the judicial system and dealing with its aftermath



* The healing journey through therapy, support systems, and self-empowerment



* Offering resources, guidance, and hope for victims and their families



With unwavering honesty, Woodcock bravely explores how she transformed her pain into purpose. "I Rise, A Survivor I Stand" serves as a critical resource not only for those who have experienced gender-based violence but also for the supporters, families, and advocates who stand by them. The book provides a roadmap to recovery and offers hope that survivors can regain their power and heal from even the most profound traumas.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR:



Traci L Woodcock is a proud mother of two children and has worked in corporate finance as a law clerk for over 27 years. At the age of 40, she found herself trapped in an abusive relationship that escalated into stalking and rape. Journaling became her outlet for coping with the abuse, and now those journals have evolved into this powerful memoir. Woodcock is committed to breaking the silence surrounding domestic violence, encouraging victims to speak out and find strength in their survival.



BOOK SUMMARY:



Author: Traci L Woodcock



Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca



Website: https://iriseasurvivoristand.com/



Buy Link: https://a.co/d/9Imyw9J



Genre: Memoir



Released: September 2024



PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781998482801



Publisher: Tellwell

Learn More: https://www.tellwellpublishing.com/

