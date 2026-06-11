News: New Research: Healthspan Is a Growing Priority for Senior Living | CitizenWire

AgingIN Longevity Summit Will Explore How Communities Can Turn Longevity Science into Better Resident Outcomes

DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- AgingIN, a nonprofit advancing innovation in eldercare, is hosting a Longevity Summit that will unite leading voices in senior living, healthcare, and aging research to explore how communities can better support longer, healthier lives. Featuring keynote speaker Dr. Shelly Chadha of the World Health Organization, the summit will be held Aug. 10 and is part of AgingIN's annual conference, Peak Purpose: Redefining How We Live and Age, which runs through Aug. 13.



At the summit, Dr. Chadha will discuss the WHO's focus on practical ways senior living organizations can operationalize healthspan principles using evidence-based frameworks. Using its Integrated Care for Older People (ICOPE) community-based approach, organizations can work to preserve functional ability through early intervention in areas such as mobility, cognition, nutrition, vision, hearing, and emotional well-being.



According to a newly released national survey from Ziegler, 85.8% of senior living leaders say healthspan will be "very important" to the next generation of residents, reflecting growing demand for communities that support mobility, brain health, independence, social connection, and preventative care. The findings point to a major shift in how operators are thinking about aging, wellness, and long-term resident engagement.



The Ziegler research found that senior living leaders most closely associate healthspan with:



* Healthy aging (81.8%)



* Independence (77.3%)



* Mobility (74.5%)



* Brain health (72.7%)



* Strength and physical function (65.5%)



* Social connection (53.6%)



"Closing the gap between healthspan and lifespan is one of the most important opportunities in aging today. It's not enough to simply add years to life; we must add life to those years. This means reimagining senior living as a place where people can maintain purpose, independence, and well-being for as long as possible," said Susan Ryan, AgingIN CEO. "At AgingIN, we are committed to helping organizations move beyond longevity as a metric and toward quality of life as the true measure of success."



The survey also revealed that organizations are already investing in healthspan-focused initiatives, including strength and mobility programs, cognitive engagement, fall prevention, preventative health assessments, purpose-driven programming, and lifestyle interventions designed to maintain function and reduce decline.



Yet significant challenges remain. More than 60% of respondents cited workforce capacity as the biggest barrier to expanding healthspan initiatives, while nearly half identified uncertainty around cost and return on investment.



Topics at the summit include:



* The global healthspan framework shaping the future of aging



* Practical strategies to embed well-being into care delivery



* How healthspan influences consumer preference and market relevance



* Workforce well-being as a driver of retention and quality outcomes



* Memory care and higher acuity applications rooted in dignity



* Lifestyle interventions that help prevent decline



* Innovation models that translate research into operational results



* Scalable actions organizations can implement immediately



Registration is now open for interested senior living executives, clinicians, wellness leaders, operators, board members, and professionals interested in the future of aging services. To learn more and secure your spot, visit: https://aginginnovation.org/events/annual-conference/.



About AgingIN



AgingIN is a global nonprofit dedicated to being the catalyst for person-directed living and empowered cultures in the community of one's choice. Their consulting, technical assistance, and education services empower aging services providers to implement lasting change and transformation that is meaningful and measurable. Formerly known as the Center for Innovation, AgingIN was born from the merging of two of the most influential voices in eldercare transformation: Pioneer Network and THE GREEN HOUSE(r) Project. For more information, visit: https://aginginnovation.org/.

Learn More: https://aginginnovation.org/

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