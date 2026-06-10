News: Edupoint Synergy Education Platform Named ‘Next-Gen School Solution of the Year’ in 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Awards | CitizenWire

Award recognizes unified approach to K-12 data, instruction, support, operations, and analytics

MESA, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- Edupoint® Educational Systems today announced that Synergy® Education Platform has been selected as winner of the "Next-Gen School Solution of the Year" award in the 8th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.



Synergy Education Platform is a modern K-12 student data management system built to connect insight to action across the full student lifecycle. With a single, unified data model underlying student information, teaching and learning, student support, district operations, and analytics, Synergy gives districts a seamless foundation for managing daily work, improving visibility, and supporting timely decisions.



Built around four natively connected solution areas-Core SIS, Teaching & Learning, Student Support, and District Productivity-Synergy provides one source of truth and one access point for the role-based tools and real-time information needed for daily operations, classroom instruction, student services, communication, and reporting.



Synergy connects teaching and learning with the broader student lifecycle by tying curriculum, instruction, grading, and performance data directly to the student record and related workflows. Teachers can use real-time gradebook, LMS, and assessment data to identify learning needs, adjust instruction, and connect students to additional support when needed.



That same shared data supports coordinated student services across MTSS, 504, and special education processes. Because instructional context, intervention history, documentation, and progress data stay with the student, educators and support teams can work from complete, current information as needs change over time-and classroom teachers can continue supporting students with the right context in view.



Across district operations, Synergy extends that same connected foundation to administrative workflows, communication, program management, and reporting. Interactive analytics and role-based dashboards help leaders reveal patterns, improve consistency, and make faster, better-informed decisions.



"Synergy Education Platform is a modern student data management system that blurs the lines between SIS, instruction, and student support workflows," said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "Districts and educators can quickly identify what needs attention and take the next step within the same system, without delays or workarounds."



The EdTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes standout educational technology products and companies across the global edtech market. In its 8th annual cycle, the program drew a record number of nominations from innovators across more than 20 countries.



"Being recognized again by EdTech Breakthrough reinforces the continued relevance of our platform strategy," said Rob Wilson, President and Chief Innovation Officer at Edupoint. "Synergy reflects where K-12 technology is headed: toward unified systems that reduce complexity, improve visibility, and help educators act with greater speed and confidence."



About Edupoint Educational Systems



Edupoint Educational Systems is a leading education technology company focused on simplifying K-12 operations and instruction. Its Synergy Education Platform unifies student information, teaching and learning, student support, operations, and analytics in one modern system-helping educators turn data into action. For more than 25 years, districts of all sizes have relied on Synergy to support both immediate needs and long-term growth.



More than 5.5 million students use Synergy in 21 states. Learn more at https://www.edupoint.com/.



About EdTech Breakthrough



Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including remote learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM education and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.



Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



Learn More: https://www.edupoint.com/

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