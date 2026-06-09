News: ‘Rings of Saturn: Enemy Within’ Launches as New Military Sci-Fi Thriller Inspired by UFO Narratives, Space Command Myths, and Deep Space Conflict Themes | CitizenWire

New novel by commercial pilot David Brandon explores classified space command, interstellar warfare, and long-circulated online theories including Solar Warden secret space program narratives

FORT MYERS, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- "Rings of Saturn: Enemy Within" (ISBN: 978-1834380247), released March 27, 2026, through Tellwell Publishing, is a new military science fiction novel by pilot and flight instructor David Brandon. The book launches into a cultural moment marked by renewed global interest in UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena), government transparency discussions, and science fiction storytelling inspired by aerospace and extraterrestrial themes.



The novel follows U.S. Air Force F-16 pilot Dan Russell, who is recruited into a highly classified Space Command program and given just one week to decide whether to enter a secret three-year commitment involving advanced spacecraft operations. Upon entering training, Russell meets Katrina, a Russian fighter pilot, and the two form a relationship that becomes increasingly strained as they uncover the reality of their mission.



As the story unfolds, the pair discover that a covert military space division, referred to in the narrative as Solar Warden-is engaged in an escalating conflict involving an alien presence operating within Saturn's rings, known as the Galactic Council. Faced with revelations that challenge their understanding of allegiance, command structure, and reality itself, they begin to question whether they are fighting on the correct side of an interstellar war.



Brandon's novel is inspired by long-circulated online narratives surrounding secret space program theories, including the Solar Warden secret space program theories, reimagined through a military science fiction lens that blends psychological tension, romance, and speculative aerospace technology.



A commercial pilot and former flight school owner, Brandon draws from his aviation background and long-standing interest in both aerospace systems and science fiction storytelling to create a grounded yet expansive narrative.



The release comes amid continued public and cultural interest in unidentified aerial phenomena, reflected in ongoing UAP discussions, congressional hearings, and studies conducted by defense and space agencies. This growing fascination has also been strongly represented in contemporary film, television, and documentary filmmaking, where creators continue to explore first contact scenarios, classified aerospace programs, and unexplained aerial encounters as enduring subjects of public curiosity.



BOOK SUMMARY:



Author: David Brandon



Contact: AuthorPress@tellwell.ca



Website: https://ringsofsaturn.ca



Buy Link: https://amazon.com/dp/1834380243



Genre: Science Fiction



Released: March 3, 2026



PAPERBACK ISBN: 9781834380247



Publisher: Tellwell ( https://www.tellwellpublishing.com/ )



Learn More: https://www.tellwellpublishing.com/

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