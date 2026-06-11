News: Velocity Credit Union Announces Relocation and Grand Opening of New Southwest Austin Branch | CitizenWire

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Velocity Credit Union is proud to celebrate the opening of its new Southwest Austin branch, a modern, expanded facility designed to better serve its growing membership across Central Texas. Located at 3419 Davis Lane, Austin, TX 78745, the full-service branch opened in late May and offers enhanced convenience, expanded services, and a welcoming space for members and the community.



The new location replaces Velocity's former Southwest Austin branch at 4220 S. Lamar Blvd., Suite 100, Austin, TX 78704, as part of the credit union's continued investment in serving members where they live, work, and thrive.



To mark the opening, Velocity Credit Union hosted a grand opening celebration featuring special product offers, including loan and mortgage discounts, promotional certificate rates, exclusive sweepstakes giveaways, and opportunities for members and community partners to tour the new branch.



Designed with Members in Mind:



The new Southwest Austin location reflects Velocity's continued commitment to delivering convenient, modern financial services in a welcoming and flexible environment.



Members will enjoy:



* Two ITM drive-thru lanes offering 24/7 ATM access or live teller service during business hours



* A spacious, comfortable branch layout designed for flexibility and a stress-free experience



* Private offices for confidential conversations about loans, accounts, or financial planning



* Expanded services to support everything from everyday transactions to complex financial needs



"This new location represents an important investment in our members and our community," said Debbie Mitchell, President & CEO. "As Central Texas continues to grow, we are committed to growing with it-providing innovative solutions, expanded access, and personalized service every step of the way."



The new branch will also offer expanded hours for greater convenience:



Lobby Hours

Monday-Friday: 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.



Drive-Thru Hours

Monday-Friday: 7:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.



Velocity Credit Union looks forward to welcoming members to this modern facility and continuing help them manage their financial lives with the trusted, personalized service they expect.



For more information, visit: https://www.velocitycu.com/.



About Velocity Credit Union



Velocity Credit Union has served Central Texans for more than 75 years with a mission to provide exceptional financial products, personal service, and support for the communities it serves. Membership is open to those who live or work in the five-county Austin area. Velocity Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Equal Housing Lender.



Learn More: https://www.velocitycu.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2026 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.