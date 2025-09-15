News: Is American Freight Going Out of Business? Here’s the Truth | CitizenWire

TOPPER

September 15, 2025

American Freight store associate greeting a customer.

Hint: American Freight Stores Are Open Now

DUBLIN, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- Despite recent reports, American Freight stores remain open across the United States. Pursuant to a purchase agreement and licensing agreement, 60 American Freight locations are open and serving customers daily. This press release is designed to provide accurate information about American Freight, including its background, recent developments, and current operating status.

"American Freight is back and better than ever," said Michael Jordison, Director, Store & Field Ops at American Freight. "Our stores are stocked with low price furniture, mattresses, and other home essentials. We're ready to provide great service, same-day delivery when available, and financing options to shoppers in our local communities. With us, anyone can afford to furnish their dream home."

KEY UPDATES

* American Freight stores are open - Customers can confirm their nearest open store at https://americanfreight.com/allshops

* 60 locations are open now - There are currently 60 locations which continue to serve customers in their local communities.

WHY THIS MATTERS

American Freight provides affordable furniture, mattresses, and more to families nationwide. Clear, accurate information is important: American Freight is open, operating, and committed to customers.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ)

Are American Freight stores open?

Yes. American Freight stores remain open throughout the country.

Is American Freight going out of business?

No. American Freight is not going out of business. Between corporate owned stores and independently owned and operated stores, there are 60 American Freight locations continuing to serve customers today.

Why did some American Freight stores close?

In late 2024, American Freight's parent company, FRG, filed for bankruptcy protection and closed all locations on or before December 31, 2024. In 2025, AF Newco I, LLC purchased the American Freight intellectual property from FRG including the store name, logos, and certain leases and relaunched American Freight in 29 locations. AF Newco I also entered into a Licensing Agreement with a third party which opens an additional 31 licensed operations.

How can I find out if my local American Freight store is open?

Visit https://www.americanfreight.com/allshops to confirm your local store's hours and status.

WHO BOUGHT AMERICAN FREIGHT?

* 1994: American Freight was founded in Lima, Ohio.

* 2019: Franchise Group acquired the American Freight Group.

* 2020: The Sears Outlet Group was acquired by Franchise Group, and its brands were merged under the American Freight name.

* 2020-2024: Franchise Group also acquired other companies, including FFO Home in 2020, which was combined with American Freight.

* 2024: Franchise Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, leading to the announcement that all American Freight stores would close.

* 2025: AF Newco I, LLC purchases the American Freight intellectual property from FRG including the store name, logos, and certain leases and relaunches American Freight in 29 stores. AF Newco I also enters into a Licensing Agreement with a third party which opens an additional 31 licensed operations.

WHICH AMERICAN FREIGHT LOCATIONS ARE STILL OPEN?

American Freight locations are open. Customers can check the most up-to-date list of open stores using the store locator or with the list below:

StreetCityStateStore Page
2131 Ross Clark CirDothan*ALhttps://americanfreight.com/dothan-al
4600 Co Rd 52Helena*ALhttps://americanfreight.com/helena-al
2518 N Memorial PkwyHuntsville*ALhttps://americanfreight.com/hunstville-al
2300 McFarland Blvd Suite 4Northport*ALhttps://americanfreight.com/northport-al
3260 Morrow RdBirmingham*ALhttps://americanfreight.com/birmingham-al
580 Amity RdConway*ARhttps://americanfreight.com/conway-ar
8819 Rogers Ave Suite AFort Smith*ARhttps://americanfreight.com/fort-smith-ar
2839 Race StJonesboro*ARhttps://americanfreight.com/jonesboro-ar
8661 Old Kings Rd. South Unit 2East JacksonvilleFLhttps://americanfreight.com/jacksonville-east-fl
6024 103rd StreetWest JacksonvilleFLhttps://americanfreight.com/jacksonville-west-fl
7619 Ellis RdMelbourneFLhttps://americanfreight.com/melbourne-fl
1010 S.W. 17th StOcalaFLhttps://americanfreight.com/ocala-fl
4116 N. Orange Blossom TrailOrlandoFLhttps://americanfreight.com/orlando-north-fl
2193 Viscount RowOrlandoFLhttps://americanfreight.com/orlando-south-fl
3170 W. Tharpe StTallahasseeFLhttps://americanfreight.com/tallahassee-fl
1708 Wylds RdAugustaGAhttps://americanfreight.com/augusta-ga
5834 Fairburn RdDouglasville*GAhttps://americanfreight.com/douglasville-ga
1075 Cobb Parkway SEMariettaGAhttps://americanfreight.com/marietta-ga
1230 Mt. Zion RdMorrowGAhttps://americanfreight.com/morrow-ga
15000 Abercorn StSavannahGAhttps://americanfreight.com/savannah-ga
2002 Glenn Park Drive Suite BChampaignILhttps://americanfreight.com/champaign-il
1291 E Pershing RdDecatur*ILhttps://americanfreight.com/decatur-il
1502 E Riverside BlvdLoves Park*ILhttps://americanfreight.com/loves-park-il
4515 Merchant RdFort WayneINhttps://americanfreight.com/fort-wayne-in
5750 Kopetsky DrIndianapolis*INhttps://americanfreight.com/indianapolis-in
3333 S Kansas AveTopeka*KShttps://americanfreight.com/topeka-ks
101 Clay StBowling GreenKYhttps://americanfreight.com/bowling-green-ky
1705 N. Dixie HighwayElizabethtownKYhttps://americanfreight.com/elizabethtown-ky
1920 Watterson TrailLouisvilleKYhttps://americanfreight.com/allshops
5749 Preston HwyLouisville*KYhttps://americanfreight.com/louisville-ky
10076 Crossing Wy #530Denham Springs*LAhttps://americanfreight.com/denham-spring-la
810 S Waverly RdLansing*MIhttps://americanfreight.com/lansing-mi
28300 Schoolcraft RdLivoniaMIhttps://americanfreight.com/livonia-mi
32880 Dequindre RdWarrenMIhttps://americanfreight.com/warren-mi
717 Prior Ave NSt Paul*MNhttps://americanfreight.com/st-paul-mn
2210 Rte 291 Suite BIndependence*MOhttps://americanfreight.com/independence-mo
3715 N Belt HwySt Joseph*MOhttps://americanfreight.com/st-joseph-mo
9801 Page AveSt. Louis*MOhttps://americanfreight.com/st-louis-mo
1434 E Independence StSpringfieldMOhttps://americanfreight.com/springfield-mo
133 Parsons AveWarrensburg*MOhttps://americanfreight.com/warrensburg-mo
1467B E Franklin Blvd Unit 1467Gastonia*NChttps://americanfreight.com/gastonia-nc
778 Niagara Falls BlvdNorth TonawandaNYhttps://americanfreight.com/buffalo-ny
6224 South AveBoardman*OHhttps://americanfreight.com/boardman-oh
4782 Muhlhauser RdWest ChesterOHhttps://americanfreight.com/cincinnati-oh
900 Morse RdColumbusOHhttps://americanfreight.com/columbus-oh
2800 N Springboro PikeDayton*OHhttps://americanfreight.com/dayton-oh
34700 Vine St Suite 200Eastlake*OHhttps://americanfreight.com/eastlake-oh
445 Midway BlvdElyria*OHhttps://americanfreight.com/elriya-oh
4345 Lincoln Way EastMassillonOHhttps://americanfreight.com/massillon-oh
2825 W I-240 Service RoadOklahoma City*OKhttps://americanfreight.com/oklahoma-city-ok
516 West Plank Road Apartment 22Altoona*PAhttps://americanfreight.com/altoona-pa
503 Rodi RdPittsburghPAhttps://americanfreight.com/pittsburgh-pa
1424 Atlas RdColumbiaSChttps://americanfreight.com/columbia-sc
6242 Perimeter DrChattanoogaTNhttps://americanfreight.com/chattanooga-tn
309 N Main StGoodlettsville*TNhttps://americanfreight.com/goodlettsville-tn
4426 34th St. Suite BLubbockTXhttps://americanfreight.com/lubbock-tx
635 Lanark DrSan Antonio*TXhttps://americanfreight.com/san-antonio-tx
451 A Oriana RdNewport News*VAhttps://americanfreight.com/newport-news-va
6359 East Virginia Beach BlvdNorfolkVAhttps://americanfreight.com/norfolk-va
6330 Maccorkle AveSt. AlbansWVhttps://americanfreight.com/st-albans-wv


*Independently owned and operated

About American Freight

Founded in 1994, American Freight is a leading retail chain committed to providing high-quality furniture and mattresses at affordable prices. With 60 retail locations, American Freight offers a wide selection of items for every room in the home, including living rooms, bedrooms, and dining rooms. Known for its warehouse-style stores, the company empowers customers with convenient payment options, layaway and budget-friendly prices.

For more information, visit https://americanfreight.com

Learn More: https://www.americanfreight.com/

