News: A Father’s Memoir and Practical Guide for High-Conflict Co-Parenting Available June 16: Calling Out the Shadows | CitizenWire

GULF BREEZE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- What happens when silence protects the wrong person? That's a core question at the heart of "Calling Out the Shadows: A Father's Stand Against the Current" (ISBN: 979-8995335115). Written by Neal Winsomer, it's scheduled for release on June 16, 2026 through Neal Winsomer Publishing LLC.



"Calling Out the Shadows" is at once a memoir, a manual and a father's story. It documents one man's decision to respond to chaos with clarity, to meet secrecy with transparency and to choose love over anger for his daughter's sake. The book chronicles 10 years of contested co-parenting across 999 documented hours of writing.



The narrative traces a contested divorce, denied access, communication shutdowns, rewritten histories and a former wife's efforts to distance a father from his daughter. Through all of it, the author held to a moral, ethical and honorable standard.



This is not a self-help book that tells you what to do. It's one man's honest, subjective account of what he did, why it held up and how the framework behind it might apply to others. What readers take away is entirely theirs.



"What began as a letter to my daughter," Winsomer says, "turned into a memoir and a practical guide, written for anyone who may relate or recognize pieces of their own story in it."



It's written directly to fathers, mothers, family members, family law professionals, therapists, co-parenting advocates and others working to bring a sensitive story forward with clarity and protection. Its 10 appendices offer practical tools, including:



* 24 deflective and evasive communication patterns, identified and defined



* An A-to-Z behavioral reference list



* AI-supported court documentation frameworks



* Strategies for protecting, telling and publishing sensitive stories



A restricted language framework of 2,150 words and phrases was applied throughout - chosen for genuine voice, legal durability and platform compliance. Every word is the author's own.



"The Skimmer's Edition eBook" is a curated preview edition featuring the opening thought, closing thought, chapter headings and pull quote from each chapter. It's designed for readers, media and professionals who want a meaningful first look at the book's scope and structure.



ABOUT NEAL WINSOMER



Neal Winsomer is a father, author and creator of "Protected Narrative Pathway Solutions" - a structured approach to help individuals share sensitive stories with security and authenticity. "Calling Out the Shadows" is his first book. He consults, speaks and offers strategic guidance for those ready to bring their stories from the shadows into the light.



The book will be available in paperback, hardcover, ebook, audiobook and large print. To request an advanced copy of "The Skimmer's Edition eBook" or an advance reader copy of the full book, contact Neal Winsomer at 1-904-736-5175 or info@nealwinsomer.com.



More Information: https://nealwinsomer.com/.



ABOUT NEAL WINSOMER PUBLISHING LLC



Neal Winsomer Publishing is a small imprint serving as the home for the works of author Neal Winsomer and the development of Protected Narrative Pathway Solutions, a structured approach for sharing sensitive stories with security and authenticity. Neal Winsomer Publishing LLC is a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA) and is based in Florida. Learn more: https://nealwinsomerpublishing.com/.

Learn More: https://nealwinsomerpublishing.com/

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