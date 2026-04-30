News: Secured Signing API Integration Marks Major Advancement in Digital Property Transaction Standards | CitizenWire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Secured Signing, a global leader in Digital Signature and Remote Online Notarization (RON) technology, recently sat down with industry innovators Tall Poppy Real Estate to discuss the successful, large-scale integration of the Secured Signing API into their core proprietary platform. By embedding high-security digital signatures directly into its internal workflows, Tall Poppy is effectively redefining the benchmarks for transparency, efficiency, and trust within the international real estate market.



In an industry where high-stakes financial transactions often rely on fragmented manual processes, Tall Poppy has moved to eliminate "friction" by automating the entire document lifecycle. This strategic shift ensures that listing agreements, vendor disclosures, and sale contracts are managed within a single, secure, and brand-consistent environment.



SOLVING GLOBAL FRICTION IN REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS



Real estate markets worldwide face identical bottlenecks: sequential signing delays, human errors in document handling, and inconsistent user experiences across devices. Tall Poppy addressed these challenges by selecting Secured Signing as the engine behind its digital transformation. Renowned for its tamper-proof technology, Secured Signing ensures authenticity and integrity at every stage of the property transaction.



"We needed more than a standalone tool; we required a signing engine embedded directly into our workflow," says Michael Graves of Tall Poppy Real Estate. "We throw a document at Secured Signing, define the parameters, and the API controls the journey from there. It ensures every stakeholder, whether vendor or purchaser, enjoys a seamless, professional experience."



Key Innovations in the Tall Poppy Workflow:



* Parallel Signing Capabilities: Unlike traditional linear processes, multiple parties can now sign documents simultaneously. This significantly reduces the time-to-close in competitive, time-sensitive property markets.



* API-Driven Consistency: By utilizing the API, Tall Poppy standardizes signature formats across all mobile and desktop devices, ensuring legal validity and a polished professional output every time.



* Mobile-First Accessibility: Recognizing the global shift toward mobile commerce, the integration provides a frictionless experience for clients to sign documents on the go, without the need for printing, scanning, or specialized apps.



A PARTNERSHIP BUILT ON SECURITY AND SUPPORT



The decision to partner with Secured Signing was driven by the need for a "best-of-breed" solution that offers both high-level compliance and responsive technical support. This allows Tall Poppy to maintain a "pay-for-what-you-use" efficiency while delivering a secure environment that meets rigorous global standards for identity verification and document integrity.



"The integration allows us the flexibility to wrap our unique processes around a world-class signing solution," Graves adds. "It ensures that the experience we offer to our vendors, buyers, and salespeople is not just modern, but the most secure available."



"Working with the team at Tall Poppy Real Estate has been a standout example of what's possible when two technology-forward organizations align," said Mike Eyal, CEO of Secured Signing. "By integrating our API directly into their proprietary workflow, Tall Poppy hasn't just improved speed, they've completely removed the friction from the document lifecycle. We are proud to provide the security and integrity that anchors their platform, and we look forward to continuing to set new standards for transparency in the real estate industry together."



ABOUT TALL POPPY REAL ESTATE



Tall Poppy Real Estate is a tech-driven real estate agency focused on fairness, transparency, and excellence. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a centralized support model, Tall Poppy provides an industry-leading service for New Zealand homeowners and sets a blueprint for the future of global real estate.



ABOUT SECURED SIGNING



Secured Signing is a global provider of digital document signing offering Advanced e-Signatures and Remote Online Notarization solutions, trusted by legal professionals, financial institutions, healthcare providers, government agencies, and businesses worldwide. Its platform combines compliance-grade security with an intuitive user experience, enabling organizations to execute documents with confidence - wherever their signers are located.



For more information, visit https://www.securedsigning.com/



Learn More: https://www.securedsigning.com/

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