News: Just Announced: Award-Winning Documentary ‘Wolf’s Message’ Begins Streaming Free on Tubi April 29 Across Global Markets | CitizenWire

The Acclaimed Film Brings a Powerful True Story of Love, Loss, and the Afterlife to Audiences Worldwide

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- The award-winning documentary "Wolf's Message" will begin streaming free on Tubi starting April 29, expanding its reach across international markets including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. Inspired by the best-selling book by acclaimed spiritual teacher and former U.S. Navy Commander Suzanne Giesemann, "Wolf's Message" tells the extraordinary true story of Michael "Wolf" Pasakarnis - an artist who often said he walked between two worlds, and whose sudden death by lightning at age 29 left behind a series of deeply compelling and unexplained clues.



In the aftermath of his passing, Wolf's parents, Mike and Beth Pasakarnis, discovered writings, drawings, and messages that appeared to foreshadow his death. Through Giesemann, they began receiving strikingly specific and evidential communications - offering what many believe is powerful proof that consciousness and connection continue beyond physical life.



Directed by filmmaker Jim Spruell, the film blends intimate interviews, real-life readings, and expert perspectives to explore enduring questions about consciousness, grief, and the continuity of love. The result is a deeply human story that challenges conventional thinking while offering a message of hope, healing, and spiritual awakening.



"This story is more than just a remarkable afterlife communication; it's a call to awaken to a greater truth," says Suzanne Giesemann. "Wolf's presence continues to guide and uplift those who hear his message."



"Wolf's Message" premiered in April 2025 and has received multiple honors, including the Director's Choice Award at the Illuminate Film Festival - widely recognized as a leading festival for conscious cinema - as well as the Diamond Award for Best Feature Documentary at the Mindfield LA Film Festival. The film also won "Best Spiritual/Mystical Film" and "Best True Story" at the prestigious World Film Festival in Cannes, highlighting innovative and inspiring storytelling on a global stage.



Now accessible to audiences worldwide via Tubi beginning April 29, "Wolf's Message" brings its thought-provoking and emotionally resonant story to a broader audience than ever before.



ABOUT SUZANNE GIESEMANN



Suzanne Giesemann is a spiritual teacher, best-selling author, and documentarian recognized on Watkins' list of the 100 Most Spiritually Influential Living People. Others on the list include Pope Francis and the Dalai Lama. In 2024, she was awarded the prestigious 2024 Humanity's Team Spiritual Leadership Award, which has only been given 11 times since 2006. Past recipients of this award include Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela (posthumously).



A former Navy Commander with a master's degree in National Security Affairs, Suzanne served as a commanding officer and aide to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. She now guides people to live consciously connected and divinely guided lives through her teachings, workshops, and retreats.



Suzanne has authored 15 best-selling books, including "The Awakened Way" and "Wolf's Message," the latter of which is the inspiration for her 2025 documentary produced in partnership with filmmaker Jim Spruell. She has also created six best-selling Hemi-Sync recordings and shares her insights with millions through her YouTube channel, the Daily Way inspirational messages, and the Awakened Way app. Her memoir Messages of Hope was adapted into an award-winning documentary available on Amazon Prime and YouTube.



She serves as faculty with The Shift Network and Humanity's Team and is a member of the Evolutionary Leaders Circle, a group of thought leaders from diverse disciplines who help support a global shift in consciousness.



Suzanne is known for her joyful, down-to-earth teaching style, laced with hope and healing messages that go straight to the heart.



For more about Suzanne and her work, visit: https://suzannegiesemann.com/.



DIRECTOR'S STATEMENT FROM JIM SPRUELL



I never met Wolf Pasakarnis, but he changed my life.



Through this documentary, I've walked where he walked, seen him through the eyes of those who loved him, and witnessed the deep, unwavering love of his parents. Suzanne Giesemann helped me understand Wolf's magnificent spirit, and that journey has been life changing.



Suzanne's own story-going from a no-nonsense Navy Commander to a respected evidential medium-is remarkable, and it's part of this film.



Wolf was complex, often misunderstood, and struggled in this world because he was "tethered to the other side." His story has transformed how I see life, death, and the afterlife. I hope it does the same for you.



Wolf would want you to know: Death is inevitable, but it is also a beautiful return home.



Learn More: https://suzannegiesemann.com/

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