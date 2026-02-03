News: Vertyx caps a year of accelerated growth and mortgage servicing technology market expansion | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Vertyx, a provider of intelligent mortgage servicing technology built for enhanced portfolio performance, today announced the completion of a milestone year marked by significant market expansion, increased platform adoption and continued innovation across compliance, security and community engagement.



In 2025, Vertyx expanded its footprint within the credit union ecosystem, capturing more than 10% of the credit union service organization (CUSO) servicing market. This growth reflects rising industry demand for modern, scalable servicing technology that meets the complex needs of credit unions and their members. To deepen this alignment with the credit union community, the company formed Vertyx CUSO LLC, formalizing its commitment to becoming the premier technology and innovation partner for mortgage servicing teams in the credit union industry. Vertyx also expanded its platform reach to more than 70 financial institutions spanning banks, credit unions and independent mortgage banks (IMBs), underscoring its versatility within diverse servicing models.



Continuing its focus on operational excellence, Vertyx rolled out native automated accounting and compliance solutions, including automated National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) and Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) call reports. These enhancements significantly reduced daily and monthly reconciliation timelines, helping servicing teams streamline reporting processes while maintaining regulatory accuracy. Vertyx also strengthened its security and compliance, achieving SOC 2 Type 2 certification. This milestone validates the company's commitment to the highest standards of data protection, operational integrity and risk management.



In support of its growing customer base, the company also launched the Mortgage Servicing Hotline, a peer-to-peer industry forum designed to foster collaboration among servicing professionals. The open community provides a space for servicers to exchange insights, discuss regulatory changes, and share practical strategies for navigating today's complex servicing environment.



"These milestones represent a year of purposeful growth for Vertyx," said Vertyx Co-founder Ayo Opeyemi. "To us, growth is about building meaningful value for servicers, not just numbers. We remain focused on delivering secure, modern technology that supports the long-term success of our customers."



"As we enter the new year, we're committed to strategically expanding our platform capabilities and continuing to serve as a trusted technology partner for servicers nationwide," said Vertyx Co-founder Moyin Opeyemi.



Learn more about Vertyx here: https://vertyx.io.



About Vertyx



Vertyx delivers intelligent servicing with proven results. Designed to transform loan servicing from a cost center into a profit engine, the Vertyx platform streamlines servicing operations through intelligent workflow automation while converting portfolio data into actionable retention and cross-sell opportunities. With intelligence embedded directly into the servicing lifecycle, Vertyx reduces manual work and delays common in legacy environments, lowering cost-to-serve and operational risk. Vertyx also helps teams move faster with confidence by embedding compliance into everyday workflows-supporting stronger outcomes for homeowners, servicers, and investors across the mortgage lifecycle. Visit https://vertyx.io to learn more.



