News: Floify named to HousingWire’s 2026 Mortgage Tech100 list for AI-powered point-of-sale innovation | CitizenWire

BOULDER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Floify, the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, has been named to HousingWire's 2026 Mortgage Tech100 list, which recognizes the most innovative and impactful technology organizations serving the mortgage and housing finance ecosystem.



Floify powers faster, simpler and more intelligent loan origination by embedding artificial intelligence directly into the borrower experience. In 2025, the company introduced Dynamic AI, a native capability that automates document collection and data validation at the very start of the application process, enabling lenders to issue verified pre-approvals faster while reducing manual effort and friction for borrowers.



Rather than requiring borrowers to complete lengthy forms, Floify's Dynamic AI allows applicants to securely upload core financial documents such as pay stubs, W-2s and identification. Floify's built-in AI then instantly extracts, classifies and verifies the data, prepopulating the loan application with validated information. This front-loaded automation improves accuracy, accelerates application completion and minimizes downstream rework.



Because Dynamic AI is fully embedded within Floify's established POS platform, lenders can adopt the technology without introducing new systems or disrupting workflows. Floify integrates seamlessly with leading loan origination systems, CRMs, pricing engines, automated underwriting systems, credit providers and verification services, ensuring verified data flows smoothly from application through approval. This deep connectivity helps lenders reduce operational complexity, strengthen compliance and deliver a more transparent borrower experience.



Early results from the Dynamic AI rollout demonstrate measurable impact. Lenders report that automated document collection and validation have reduced manual data entry by more than 50% and shortened application completion from hours to minutes. Participating lenders have also seen faster loan cycle times and the ability to issue pre-approvals more quickly, in some cases within the same day.



Since launching Dynamic AI, Floify has seen strong client adoption and continued revenue growth, expanding integrations across major LOS and CRM platforms. The company's continued innovation reinforces its position as a trusted technology partner helping lenders enhance productivity, improve compliance and deliver modern, borrower-first experiences.



"Being named to HousingWire's Tech100 underscores our commitment to rethinking how mortgage applications begin," said Joshua Steffan, SVP and Group General Manager at Porch Group and interim president and general manager of Floify. "By embedding AI-driven data validation directly into the point of sale, we're helping lenders move faster, reduce friction and deliver a more confident experience for borrowers."



"The 2026 Tech100 honorees bring both innovation and impact," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "They're growing, their teams are winning and they're pulling ahead in the race for scale and consumer relevance."



ABOUT FLOIFY:



Floify is a digital mortgage automation solution that streamlines the loan process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use the platform to create product-specific applications (no coding required!), collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch Group") (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more information, visit the company's website at www.floify.com or on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter / X.

