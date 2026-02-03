News: NotaryCam receives HousingWire Mortgage Tech100 award for 8th consecutive year | CitizenWire

HOUSTON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization (RON) and identity verification/authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced it has been recognized among the 2026 HousingWire Mortgage Tech100. The award spotlights the fintech organizations impactfully innovating mortgage operations and processes. NotaryCam is honored for helping lenders reduce operational costs, accelerate transaction speeds and increase borrower satisfaction.



"Earning a HousingWire Mortgage Tech100 award for the eighth consecutive year is a testament to NotaryCam's unwavering commitment to advancing digital transformation in mortgage closings," said NotaryCam President Brian Webster. "Lenders continue to turn to our platform because it delivers measurable efficiency, lower costs and a better borrower experience, without compromising security or compliance. We are proud to help move the industry forward with accessible, scalable digital closing options."



In 2025 alone, NotaryCam completed more than 238,000 notarizations and more than doubled its credit card transaction volume. This marks over 2 million successful notarizations since the company's inception. NotaryCam expanded existing partnerships and integrated with several additional partners increasing its footprint in mortgage servicing and originations. The company onboarded more than 60 new enterprise clients and 149 independent notaries. Throughout this growth, NotaryCam continued to demonstrate consistently high customer satisfaction, underscored by its Net Promoter Score of 88 from 13,431 responses with a mean score of 9.6 and a Trustpilot score of 4.9.



NotaryCam's eClose360® platform is trusted by more than one million users globally, providing an end-to-end eClosing solution to address the need for digital transformation in mortgage closings. The company's "Done For You" eClosing program has increased industry adoption of RON by facilitating the transition to full digital closings, offering eNote creation and an eVault.



"Technology is no longer a nice-to-have, and it's not defined by partnership announcements that fail to deliver meaningful progress," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "Today, technology is the business strategy. The right tech stack now determines who can recruit top talent, gain market share, and expand margins. The 2026 Tech100 honorees bring both innovation and impact. They're growing, their teams are winning, and they're pulling ahead in the race for scale and consumer relevance."



Explore the full list of 2026 HousingWire Mortgage Tech100 award recipients: https://www.housingwire.com/articles/announcing-the-2026-tech100-mortgage-winners/.



About NotaryCam, a Stewart Company



NotaryCam, a Stewart-owned company, is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for more than a million customers across the United States and more than 146 countries. The company's eClose360® platform delivers the "perfect" online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction where RON is allowed and supports all eClosing scenarios with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provides RON services to many Fortune 500 companies as well as small and midsize businesses. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands.



Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.



About HousingWire



HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision. Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities.



Explore more at www.housingwire.com.



Learn More: https://www.notarycam.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2026 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.