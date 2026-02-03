News: Class Valuation named to HousingWire’s 2026 Mortgage Tech100 list for advancing appraisal technology and service innovation | CitizenWire

The Tech100 honors companies whose technology solutions are shaping the future of mortgage finance

TROY, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- Class Valuation, a leading real estate appraisal management company (AMC), has been named to HousingWire's 2026 Mortgage Tech100 list, recognizing the most innovative and impactful technology organizations serving the mortgage industry. Class Valuation has earned multiple Tech100 honors over the years, reflecting its sustained leadership in appraisal modernization through advanced technology, scale and data-driven workflows. Backed by a nationwide panel of nearly 20,000 state-certified appraisers, the company delivers faster, higher-quality valuations that help lenders close more loans, reduce risk and streamline operations.



Over the past year, Class Valuation accelerated innovation across its cloud-based appraisal platform, which unifies order management, quality control and analytics into a single workflow. Its SMART Assign technology uses AI-driven logic to match the most qualified appraiser to each assignment, while the Class INtelligence Suite applies automated quality checks and escalation rules to identify issues before delivery. Open API integrations enable seamless connectivity with loan origination systems, supporting a more efficient, data-driven appraisal lifecycle.



In 2025, Class Valuation introduced Class INtelligence, a next-generation appraisal optimization framework, and expanded automation through its Class Valuation Analysis (CVA) platform. These technologies pair AI-assisted analytics with appraiser expertise to reduce revisions, improve consistency and minimize repurchase risk. Early performance results show pre-delivery revisions reduced by 34%, post-delivery revisions down by 39%, and average quality-control cycle times shortened by 7 hours.



"Being named to HousingWire's Tech100 list again underscores our commitment to pairing advanced technology with deep valuation expertise," said John Fraas, CEO of Class Valuation. "As the industry moves toward modernized, risk-based appraisal workflows, our focus is on delivering measurable efficiency gains, greater transparency and higher-quality outcomes for lenders nationwide."



"The 2026 Tech100 honorees represent the companies pushing housing forward in real, measurable ways," said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief at HousingWire.



HousingWire's Tech100 program highlights companies whose technology solutions are shaping the future of mortgage origination, risk management and servicing. The complete list of 2026 Tech100 winners is available on the HousingWire website.



ABOUT CLASS VALUATION:



Class Valuation is a leading nationwide appraisal management company (AMC) renowned for its commitment to fast turn times, exceptional quality and unparalleled client service. The company leverages a powerful combination of skilled professionals, innovative products, streamlined processes and advanced technology to empower lenders in fulfilling homeownership dreams. Consistently recognized by top mortgage lenders for its outstanding performance, Class Valuation has also earned accolades as a top workplace and received numerous industry awards. Founded in 2009, Class Valuation is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.classvaluation.com.



