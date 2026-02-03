News: Informative Research earns HousingWire Mortgage Tech100 recognition for simplifying credit and verification workflows | CitizenWire

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Informative Research (IR), a leading technology provider of data-driven credit and verification solutions for the lending industry, today announced that it has been honored on the annual HousingWire Mortgage Tech100 list. The award honors the technology providers driving meaningful change in the mortgage industry. IR was recognized for its innovative credit, verification and borrower data solutions backed by expert support, enabling lenders to better manage the rising cost of consumer data.



IR delivers a comprehensive suite of tools that support credit and verifications. By simplifying a lender's tech stack and unifying key processes, IR supports stronger lending decisions, reduces costs and improves pull-through at every stage of the loan origination process. In 2025, IR introduced Action Center, a client-facing workspace that combines order visibility, audit trails, task management, and self-service controls. It gives lenders tools to update borrower information, manage product settings, trigger refreshes, review verification results, and access automated recommendations.



"This HousingWire Mortgage Tech100 recognition reflects the real-world impact Informative Research is making for lenders navigating an increasingly complex origination environment," said President Matt Orlando at Informative Research. "From enhancing Action Center to expanding integrations that strengthen income and employment verification, we continue to invest in solutions that simplify the lending process, improve decisioning and help our clients operate with greater speed, transparency and confidence."



IR also delivered 5 new integrations to enhance its technology suite, including expanding its payroll provider network for mortgage lenders assessing income through Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor (LPA) asset and income modeler (AIM), which increased lenders' access to rep and warrant relief when using AccountChek for automated verification of income and employment (VOIE). Another integration added The Work Number(r) Report Indicator from Equifax to IR's integrated suite of mortgage credit and verification tools, empowering lenders with an Equifax credit report alongside an indicator of employment status earlier in the mortgage qualification process.



"The 2026 Tech100 honorees represent the companies pushing housing forward in real, measurable ways," said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief at HousingWire. "They're building technology that solves core industry challenges, from operational efficiency to better consumer experiences, and setting a higher standard for what innovation in housing truly looks like."



About Informative Research



Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com.



