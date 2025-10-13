News: Friday Harbor puts lenders in control with underwriting overlays in its AI Originator Assistant | CitizenWire

New overlays feature ensures every loan file reflects lender policies and investor requirements from the start

SEATTLE, Wash. /CitizenWire/ -- Friday Harbor, an AI-powered platform that helps loan officers assemble complete and compliant loan files in real time, today announced that its AI Originator Assistant can now evaluate loan files against not only baseline program guidelines, but also the lender and investor overlays that ultimately shape salability and risk. By embedding these requirements directly into the workflow of frontline originators, the platform gives lenders greater control over credit quality and secondary market execution.



Overlays deliver value across business models. Lenders that sell primarily into the secondary market can improve flexibility and profitability by ensuring loans meet the requirements of multiple investors. Institutions that balance portfolio and securitized production can use overlays to align Friday Harbor with their in-house credit policies, fine-tune their credit box and apply risk standards consistently across the enterprise.



"Our new underwriting overlays feature gives lenders the ability to instantly encode their own judgment and policies into Friday Harbor," said Theo Ellis, CEO and co-founder of Friday Harbor. "Whether the goal is to expand credit access, tighten controls or ensure loans are salable across multiple investors, overlays put that guidance directly in front of originators so every file starts out underwriting-ready."



Overlay configurations can be used to tighten credit policies with more stringent documentation requirements or to widen credit boxes, for example by lowering minimum credit scores relative to GSE thresholds. Friday Harbor supports both lender overlays and investor overlays, giving originators immediate guidance to produce underwriting-ready files that reflect each lender's credit policies and investor requirements from the start.



Unlike other systems that expect lenders to code in their own policies, Friday Harbor provides a white-glove service: lenders simply share their overlays with Friday Harbor, and the company's team configures and maintains them free of charge. Overlays can be updated as often as needed to reflect changes in lender policies or investor requirements, ensuring they remain accurate and actionable without adding burden to lender staff.



"With overlays in Friday Harbor, every file our originators touch reflects the exact credit standards our secondary market partners expect," said Robert Jewett, chief operating officer at NewFed Mortgage Corp. "That certainty improves our salability, reduces last-minute surprises and allows our team to focus more energy on serving borrowers instead of interpreting guidelines."



