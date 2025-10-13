News: IAAPA and The Industry Group – Visit Booth 4634 for kiosks, touchless, signage and accessibility at IAAPA | CitizenWire

WESTMINSTER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- The IAAPA Trade Show is the premier global gathering for the attractions industry, bringing together over 40,000 attendees and 1,100 exhibitors in Orlando to unveil cutting-edge products, breakthrough innovations, and unmatched opportunities for learning and networking. "The Industry Group will present the latest in touchless solutions, sleek countertop systems, next-gen interactive digital signage, and conversational AI audio enhancements for touchscreen devices," said Craig Keefner, Director of The Industry Group.



"From ticketing to self-order kiosks, cruise lines to theme parks, these technologies are transforming guest experiences worldwide."



In January, the excitement continues with the NRF event in New York - the retail industry's largest showcase.



Meet us at IAAPA or NRF to see these innovations first-hand. To schedule a meeting or request more information, email craigkeefner@pm.me.



