News: Floify named NMP Originator Choice winner for 2025 | CitizenWire

BOULDER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Floify, the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced it has been named as an NMP Originator Choice Winner for 2025, achieving silver in its category.



The NMP Originator Choice Awards, hosted by National Mortgage Professional (NMP) Magazine, are awards given to mortgage companies and service providers based on votes from mortgage industry professionals. These awards recognize companies that have consistently exceeded expectations, provided excellent support, and stood out as mortgage industry leaders.



While Floify continually releases updates, the company's introduction of Dynamic Apps in 2025 is particularly notable. Dynamic Apps gives lenders unprecedented flexibility and represents a significant milestone in mortgage technology. As a no-code feature within Floify, Dynamic Apps allows lenders to tailor loan applications based on loan type, eliminating unnecessary questions and routing borrowers through a streamlined, relevant journey. This innovation is highly original and industry-defining in its ability to improve application completion rates, accelerate approvals and maintain compliance with evolving regulations.



Alongside its technical accolades, Floify expanded its presence in the mortgage ecosystem through strategic integrations with leading CRMs, LOS platforms and fintech partners - enabling greater configurability for lenders of all sizes. The company earned industry recognition for its technology and unwavering focus on customer success, as demonstrated by its consistently high customer satisfaction rating of 98.2. Backed by the scale and support of Porch Group, Floify navigated a shifting market with resilience, agility and vision, setting the stage for continued growth and leadership in the years ahead. Over the past year, more than 10,000 individual loan originators and mortgage brokers have relied on Floify to collect more than 427,440 mortgage loan applications.



"We're honored to be named to NMP's 2025 Originator Choice Winners list," said Joshua Steffan, SVP & Group General Manager at Porch Group and Interim President and GM of Floify. "This recognition reflects our team's unwavering commitment to innovation and exceptional value."



For the full list of winners, please visit https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/news/originator-choice-awards-2025



About Floify:



Floify is a digital mortgage automation solution that streamlines the loan process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use the platform to create product-specific applications (no coding required!), collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch Group") (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more information, visit the company's website at https://floify.com/ or on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter / X.



