News: Down Payment Resource named to 2025 Inc. 5000 after 130% three-year growth | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry's leading technology for connecting homebuyers with homebuyer assistance programs, today announced it has earned a spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing privately owned companies after achieving 130% revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. DPR was also honored on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list.



On the 2025 list, DPR ranks No. 130 in the Atlanta metro area, No. 336 in software and No. 142 among Georgia-based companies. DPR's growth comes amid elevated interest rates and affordability pressures, underscoring sustained demand for tools that connect qualified buyers to assistance.



"We're thrilled to be recognized by Inc.'s editors for a second time," said Rob Chrane, founder and CEO of Down Payment Resource. "This achievement reflects our team's dedication and the growing importance of homebuyer assistance programs nationwide. With more than 2,550 programs now available - a number that continues to grow each quarter - we're proud to help more people become homeowners while supporting the lenders, agents and partners who make it possible."



The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by percentage revenue growth over three years, from 2021 to 2024. Inc.'s vetting process includes verifying each company's financial data, eligibility and compliance with list criteria. To qualify, companies must be privately held, for-profit, U.S.-based and independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies) as of December 31, 2024. Some honorees may have since gone public or been acquired. Eligible companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021, with minimum revenues of $100,000 in 2021 and $2 million in 2024.



About Down Payment Resource:



Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the housing industry authority on homebuyer assistance program data and solutions. With a database that tracks more than 2,500 programs and toolsets for mortgage lenders, multiple listing services (MLSs) and API users, DPR helps housing professionals connect homebuyers with the assistance they need. DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by seven of the top 25 mortgage lenders, the three largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit https://downpaymentresource.com/.



