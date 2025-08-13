News: From Abuse and Isolation to Love and Leadership, Entrepreneur Calvin Bagley Shares His Journey in New Memoir ‘Hiding from the School Bus’ | CitizenWire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. /CitizenWire/ -- Born into poverty and hidden from the world, Calvin Bagley was never expected to succeed-let alone change the lives of tens of thousands of Americans. Bagley didn't just grow up poor-he grew up using an outhouse, forbidden to attend school, and completely cut off from the outside world. In his breathtaking new memoir, "Hiding from the School Bus: Breaking Free from Control, Fear, Isolation and a Childhood without Education" (ISBN: 978-1-964377-81-0 [ebook]; 978-1-964377-87-2 [paperback]; 978-1-964377-88-9 [hardcover], Legacy Launch Pad Publishing), Bagley recounts how he went from total isolation and a childhood of neglect and abuse to becoming a wealthy entrepreneur, world traveler, devoted husband and father, and respected leader in the healthcare industry.



Born in rural Utah as one of nine siblings, Calvin was raised in a deeply controlling environment where education was condemned, love was withheld, and children were forced into labor instead of learning. While other kids packed backpacks and rode school buses, Calvin was told that school was evil-and he hid, literally, from the bus every morning. The first time he ever stepped into a classroom was when he enrolled in college as an adult.



Despite being denied a basic education, Calvin bravely asked to learn to read at age seven. Small acts of bravery and defiance like this continued to become his stepping stones for trying to break free from a life that held him down. Guided by a personal faith-one very different from the fear-based version used to control him-he set out to build a life of freedom and meaning.



As a young man, he left the small, manipulated world his parents had created and served a mission in Brazil, where he encountered devastating poverty-but also discovered resilience, purpose, and human connection. He later worked as a flight attendant while living in Chicago, IL using his flight benefits to feed a lifelong hunger to see the world and figure out where he belonged in it.



Eventually, Calvin made his way to Las Vegas, where he enrolled in college despite never having received any formal education. While working full-time, he took night classes and earned his bachelor's degree-a milestone that once seemed unimaginable. During this same period, he began working at a large financial institution, where he rose through the ranks to become an executive. It was also during college that he met and married the love of his life, Karissa. Today, they share a beautiful life with their two children and remain based in Las Vegas, NV.



Now a successful entrepreneur, Calvin is the founder and president of Nuvo Health (www.nuvohealth.com), a national Medicare Field Marketing Organization (FMO) headquartered in Las Vegas, NV. He is also the visionary and founder behind Nuvo Wealth (www.nuvowm.com),a wealth management company, and three consumer-facing Medicare assistance brands The Medicare Store (www.themedicarestore.com), Medicare Hub (www.medicarehub.com), and PlanFit (www.myplanfit.com). His Medicare companies have helped tens of thousands of Americans navigate the complexities of Medicare and health insurance, often recommending plans that don't even compensate his agency, simply because it's the right thing to do. Calvin also sits on committees and advisory councils in healthcare, invests in healthcare companies, such as Modus Laboratories (www.moduslaboratories.com), advises other business leaders, and is considered a thought leader and sought-after motivational speaker on leadership and resilience, sharing his expertise nationwide to inspire others.



Calvin has traveled to all 50 U.S. states and all seven continents. He's hiked a mountain in Antarctica, explored iconic landmarks across Europe, ridden camels by Egypt's pyramids, climbed to the top of Sydney's Harbour Bridge, paddled through sea waters in Thailand, roasted s'mores over a volcano in Guatemala, and zip-lined through jungle canopies in South America-all while visiting places he once traced on a map as a kid, never imagining-but always hoping-he'd one day see them with his own eyes. But his most profound transformation has been internal: from a boy who felt worthless and unloved to a man surrounded by love-from his wife and children, his friends, his employees, and the professionals who now turn to him for leadership, guidance, and friendship.



"Hiding from the School Bus" is not just a memoir-it's a declaration that where you start does not have to determine where you finish. Calvin Bagley's life is living proof that even the most painful beginnings can give rise to extraordinary purpose, success, and love.



The book is available now in print and eBook formats through major retailers.



To schedule an interview, speaking engagement, or connect with Calvin Bagley, contact his executive assistant, Jassica Salinardi, at EA@nuvohealth.com or call/text her at 702-987-1525.



For more information about this book, visit https://hidingfromtheschoolbus.com/.



About Calvin Bagley



Calvin Bagley is a healthcare entrepreneur, investor, speaker, and author. As the founder of Nuvo Health and several Medicare-focused brands, he has reshaped the Medicare landscape for tens of thousands of Americans. But his proudest accomplishments are personal-his marriage, his children, and his hard-won peace. His story is one of faith, grit, and the radical hope that a life of greatness can grow from nothing. For more information, visit https://www.calvinbagley.com/.



About Legacy Launch Pad Publishing



Legacy Launch Pad is the leading book publisher for entrepreneurs who want to build authority and leave a legacy. The company has published numerous Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling authors whose books have been featured on such shows as Today and Good Morning America as well as in publications like The New York Times and USA Today. For more information, visit https://www.legacylaunchpadpub.com/.



