News: Argyle wins 2025 Game Changer award for redefining how lenders verify income and employment | CitizenWire

Recognition from PROGRESS in Lending celebrates Argyle's impact on lender efficiency, data accuracy and the borrower experience

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Argyle, a service provider automating income, employment and asset verifications for some of the largest lenders in the United States, has been honored with PROGRESS in Lending's inaugural Game Changer award. The recognition celebrates technology providers whose products solve real industry challenges and improve the mortgage lending process.



PROGRESS in Lending has been highlighting breakthrough achievements in housing finance technology since 2011. New this year, the association's first annual Game Changer award spotlights 17 of the most innovative solutions that are changing the mortgage process for the better.



Argyle was recognized for replacing the mortgage industry's long-standing reliance on manual, outdated income and employment verification methods with a real-time, consumer-permissioned experience. Unlike legacy solutions that depend on static databases and manual paperwork, Argyle gives lenders direct, digital access to payroll and employer systems with borrower consent-eliminating delays, reducing costs and enhancing transparency. The platform integrates directly into lenders' existing workflows, from point-of-sale and loan origination systems to automated underwriting systems.



Argyle recently expanded its platform to include verification of assets powered by Mastercard's open banking technology, broadening its support for lenders with a single, consumer-permissioned platform for income, employment and asset verification.



"This award affirms Argyle's commitment to transforming the mortgage lending process," said Shmulik Fishman, CEO at Argyle. "We've eliminated outdated verification methods that create delays and costs and replaced them with an efficient, embedded experience that works seamlessly within the tools lenders already use."



Lenders that leverage Argyle's flexible verification platform reduce verification costs by up to 80%, reduce loan processing timelines by as much as a week and boost application pull-through. The platform delivers complete, refreshable data that supports rep and warrant relief, helping lenders minimize defects, enhance salability and reduce secondary market risk. Borrowers, meanwhile, benefit from a faster, easier loan experience that puts them in control of their own financial data-no uploading documents, no repeated requests.



Learn more about PROGRESS in Lending's Game Changer award and view the full list of winners at https://mymortgagemindset.com/the-2025-game-changer-award-winners-are/.



About Argyle:



A leading provider of direct-source, consumer-permissioned verifications, Argyle provides fast, secure and reliable access to real-time data from consumers' payroll and banking accounts. With Argyle's automated verification workflows, mortgage lenders, fintechs and tenant screeners save time and money, reduce fraud and compliance risk, and deliver superior product experiences. As an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter(r) validation service and an approved service provider supporting Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor(r) asset and income modeler (AIM), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, understand consumers' ability to pay and improve loan quality-all at up to 80% less cost. Argyle's commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, SignalFire, Checkr and Rockefeller Asset Management.



For more information on Argyle's industry-leading verification platform, visit https://argyle.com/.

Learn More: https://www.argyle.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.