News: Voices for Humanity Leads Resurgence of Moral Values in Hungary with Antónia and Ferenc Novák | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network's VOICES FOR HUMANITY, the weekly series presenting heroic change makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations, working to uplift their communities, announces a new episode featuring Hungarian activists Antónia and Ferenc Novák.



VOICES FOR HUMANITY airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.



Long known for its rich culture and tradition of kindness, Hungary is facing a growing moral crisis. Two-thirds of high school students report being bullied, and over 7,600 cases of domestic abuse were recorded in a single year. Determined to restore the nation's core values, Antónia and Ferenc Novák are leading a nationwide campaign to bring integrity and compassion back to Hungarian life.



About Antónia and Ferenc Novák



Antónia met Ferenc Novák as a teenager, and the two-both born and raised in Hungary-later married and raised a family. When a student brought a gun to their older son's school, it was a wake-up call to take action. Antónia saw in The Way to Happiness a way to help restore basic values and, with Ferenc, began leading the Flourish and Prosper Foundation to reach Hungary's youth. Their work centers on empowering children and adults with positive values through creative school programs and community outreach.



From a nationwide children's art contest where students bring The Way to Happiness to life, to teacher seminars that help classrooms embrace its principles, Antónia and Ferenc inspire young people to make the right decisions in life. Their efforts are cultivating a generation grounded in integrity, respect and responsibility, contributing to a significant drop in youth violence nationwide.



Antónia and Ferenc Novák lead the Flourish and Prosper Foundation as Director and Deputy Director.



Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



Learn more: https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/antonia-and-ferenc-novak.html

Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

