News: Arcasa introduces nationwide Energy-Smart DPA Program to Down Payment Resource platform | CitizenWire

Program combines down payment assistance, regardless of income, with solar upgrades and a market-rate first mortgage all in one loan

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah and ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Arcasa, a provider of solar-integrated mortgage solutions, and Down Payment Resource, the housing industry's leading technology for connecting homebuyers with homebuyer assistance programs, today announced that Arcasa's Energy-Smart DPA program is now listed nationwide in Down Payment Resource's DPA Directory. Energy-Smart DPA combines a market-rate home loan with energy-efficient upgrades, giving homebuyers a single, streamlined path to both homeownership and long-term utility savings.



Available for use with Federal Housing Administration (FHA) financing, Arcasa's Energy-Smart DPA program is designed to help homebuyers access energy-efficient home improvements while eliminating one of the most common barriers associated with purchasing a home: saving for a down payment. The nationwide program, which can be white-labeled to suit a lender's unique branding, offers homebuyers a market-rate first mortgage paired with either a forgivable second mortgage or a DPA grant. It has no geographic or area median income (AMI) caps and offers significantly lower fees than many DPA programs and traditional solar financing options.



"For years, the challenge has been finding a way to integrate energy-efficient upgrades into home financing in a way that works for both homebuyers and lenders," said Cole Bestgen, CEO of Arcasa. "Arcasa's deep expertise in both the solar and mortgage industries has allowed us to design a practical solution that lenders can deliver at scale while providing meaningful upfront and life-of-loan savings to borrowers."



"The combination of broad program eligibility and attractive financial incentives makes Arcasa's Energy-Smart DPA program a compelling option for today's homebuyers, who are actively seeking creative ways to make homeownership more affordable," said Rob Chrane, founder and CEO of Down Payment Resource. "It's also a smart way for lenders to unlock more transactions in a market where every transaction counts."



Solar installation, a required component of the financing package, takes place after closing and does not delay the loan process. Arcasa works with local installers to coordinate the upgrades, helping buyers avoid the high sales commissions and additional financing costs often associated with post-purchase solar projects.



By incorporating solar incentives at the time of purchase, Arcasa's Energy-Smart DPA program allows borrowers to reduce upfront origination costs and potentially lower their monthly mortgage payments. Buyers may also be eligible for a 30% federal tax credit, subject to qualification, and monthly utility bill savings after installation is complete. According to Zillow, homes with solar sell for an average of 4.1% more than comparable non-solar homes, underscoring the potential long-term value for homeowners.



Full details on Arcasa's Energy-Smart DPA program are available to Down Payment Resource enterprise customers through the DPA Directory. Down Payment Resource streamlines management of homebuyer assistance programs by making a lender's DPA offerings available to underwriters, mortgage loan officers and consumers through role-based portals and direct loan origination system integration.



Lenders can also request more information directly from Arcasa at https://www.arcasa.io/loanofficers.



About Arcasa:



Arcasa is transforming homeownership by integrating solar upgrades directly into the mortgage process. The company's innovative approach helps homebuyers qualify for better mortgages, lower their energy costs and unlock long-term financial benefits without upfront expenses. By simplifying solar for loan officers, homebuyers and builders, Arcasa makes affordable homeownership attainable and creates homes with lasting value. For more information, visit https://www.arcasa.io/.



About Down Payment Resource:



Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the housing industry authority on homebuyer assistance program data and solutions. With a database that tracks more than 2,500 programs and toolsets for mortgage lenders, multiple listing services and API users, DPR helps housing professionals connect homebuyers with the assistance they need. DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by seven of the top 25 mortgage lenders, the three largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit https://downpaymentresource.com/.



Learn More: https://www.arcasa.io/

