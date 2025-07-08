News: City of Lakeland Selects RMA to Revitalize Midtown CRA with Comprehensive Redevelopment Plan Update | CitizenWire

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ — RMA (rma.us.com) a leading economic development firm, has been awarded a contract by the City of Lakeland to spearhead the strategic modification of the Lakeland Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Midtown District Redevelopment Plan. This initiative will encompass a thorough analysis of existing conditions, the implementation of performance measures, and the establishment of updated goals and objectives.

“RMA is honored to partner with the City of Lakeland on this transformative project within their largest CRA District,” stated Christopher Brown, RMA Principal. “We are committed to enhancing the quality of life and fostering seamless connectivity within the Midtown community. Our planning will prioritize purposeful development and stimulate strategic economic growth, thereby attracting private investment and the creation of jobs for Lakeland’s residents.”

The Midtown CRA, spanning a substantial 4,463 acres, extends from the intown bypass (Bartow Road) to Interstate-4. This expansive area is anchored by the prominent Medical District, the iconic Joker Marchant Stadium, and the recently revitalized Mass Market. Encompassing over 27 diverse neighborhoods with many active neighborhood associations, Midtown represents a significant opportunity for strategic redevelopment.

RMA brings extensive experience to this project, having successfully consulted with numerous cities, counties, and CRA Districts across the state. The firm specializes in developing comprehensive economic development and redevelopment plans that leverage each area’s unique strengths, while driving sustainable growth and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

