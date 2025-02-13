News: MMI Announces Strategic Acquisition of MonitorBase, a Borrower Monitoring and Predictive Analytics Platform | CitizenWire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, has acquired MonitorBase, a borrower monitoring and predictive analytics platform. This acquisition, following MMI's recent addition of Bonzo, a CRM and conversation platform, unites data intelligence, borrower monitoring, and automated engagement into a seamless, end-to-end system for mortgage professionals.



By integrating these three platforms, MMI delivers The Ultimate Lead-to-Loan Growth System(tm), enabling lenders, loan officers, and mortgage professionals to identify high-intent borrowers and agents, engage them at the right time, and streamline client interactions with automation.



A FULLY INTEGRATED GROWTH ENGINE FOR MORTGAGE PROFESSIONALS



The combination of MMI, MonitorBase, and Bonzo transforms the way mortgage professionals operate by providing:



* Market Intelligence & Agent Targeting - MMI identifies top-producing real estate agents and key market trends, helping lenders and loan officers connect with the right partners.



* Real-Time Borrower Monitoring & Predictive Insights - MonitorBase tracks borrower credit behavior and mortgage readiness, giving lenders early signals of refinance and purchase opportunities.



* Automated Engagement & CRM Functionality - Bonzo simplifies borrower and agent outreach with AI-driven messaging, automated follow-ups including text messaging, and an intuitive CRM, ensuring no opportunity is missed.



Together, these platforms turn data into action, allowing professionals to proactively engage prospects, strengthen relationships, and convert more leads with less manual effort. Learn more about the solutions here: https://web.mmi.io/solutions/.



TRANSFORMING BORROWER & AGENT ENGAGEMENT



"The acquisition of MonitorBase is another step in MMI's vision to build the most comprehensive, data-driven mortgage solutions available," said Ben Teerlink, founder and CEO of MMI. "By combining MonitorBase's borrower insights with MMI's intelligence and Bonzo's communication automations, we're giving mortgage professionals a competitive edge like never before.



"Our combined solutions are now able to notify our lenders what borrowers would benefit from what mortgage product and at what time they would be most likely to want to make that move. We communicate that information to our lender and begin to engage with the borrower for the lender automatically. It's a game changer and we couldn't be more excited!"



"We couldn't be more excited to join forces with MMI," added Louis Zitting, founder and CEO of MonitorBase. "We've always focused on helping lenders identify and engage borrowers at the right time," added Louis Zitting, "Now, with MMI's market intelligence and Bonzo's automation, that process is even more seamless and effective."



About MMI:



Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is the industry's leading provider of real estate and mortgage data solutions, offering The Ultimate Lead-to-Loan Growth System(tm) through its powerful combination of MMI Data Center, MonitorBase, and Bonzo. This integrated platform connects data, automation, and engagement to help professionals maximize borrower and agent opportunities with precision and efficiency.



By leveraging MMI Data Center's market intelligence, MonitorBase's predictive analytics, and Bonzo's CRM and marketing automation, users can seamlessly identify high-intent borrowers and top-performing agents, leverage real-time listing alerts, and launch preemptive refinance and equity campaigns-all from one ecosystem. Whether tracking mortgage-ready clients, verifying credit eligibility, or automating outreach, MMI's platform of products ensures lenders and real estate professionals stay ahead of the competition.



To learn more, visit Our Solutions or contact sales@mmi.io.



RELATED LINKS:



https://web.mmi.io/solutions/



https://www.monitorbase.com/



Learn More: https://mmi.io

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.