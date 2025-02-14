News: Hearts On Fire Unites Community for Wildfire Relief at West Hollywood Charity Drive | CitizenWire

Celebrities, Philanthropists, and Volunteers Join Forces to Support Fire Victims

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Hearts On Fire, a coalition of nonprofits, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists, is hosting a charity drive at A Divine H2O on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. to provide essential aid to victims of the recent California wildfires.



This collaborative effort, led by Divine Project, Mekdela Global Outreach Foundation, KTM Events (Kiss The Monkeys), GoGirl Worldwide, and Assuaged Foundation, has garnered the support of notable public figures, including supermodel and philanthropist Toni Garrn, actor Miguel Núñez Jr., Queens/delegates of Virgelia Productions, and two former mayors of West Hollywood John M. Erickson and Sepi Shyne.



"We all have the power to bring hope and healing to those around us. I'm proud to support Hearts On Fire in providing critical resources for those affected by the California fires," said Sepi Shyne, West Hollywood mayor 2023-24.



A UNIFIED EFFORT FOR RELIEF



The event will include a distribution of food, water, toiletries, and toys to impacted families, as well as opportunities for volunteers to assist in relief efforts. Community leaders will share words of encouragement, and entertainment will uplift spirits. The renowned Pava World Volunteers, known for their efficient disaster response, will assist with organizing and distributing donations.



Founded by Sofi Mamo, Dr. Azeb Bhutia, Jennifer Murphy, and Raquel Sanchez, Hearts On Fire unites experienced leaders in philanthropy and business to provide a rapid, effective, and trusted response to disaster relief efforts.



CHARITY DRIVE DETAILS



Location: A Divine H2O, 8539 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069



Time: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.



* Donation Distribution: Families in need will receive essential supplies.



* Volunteer Engagement: Community members can help sort and distribute donations.



* Live Entertainment & Guest Speakers: Influential leaders will share messages of hope.



* Honoring First Responders: Firefighters and emergency personnel will be recognized for their bravery.



SUPPORTING AMERICAN LEGION POST 283'S RELIEF EFFORTS



All in-kind donations collected will be distributed through the American Legion Post 283 Distribution Center, ensuring that relief reaches those who need it most. This trusted center plays a crucial role in providing displaced individuals and families with essential supplies, shelter assistance, and ongoing support.



EXPANDING RELIEF EFFORTS BEYOND THE CHARITY DRIVE



The Hearts On Fire initiative extends beyond this event, with ongoing relief efforts, including:



Free Movie Premiere - "I Want To Be Neenja! The Movie"



* Hosted by Jennifer Murphy "GoGirl," this special screening will include giveaways for children and families affected by the wildfires.



Volunteer Coordination & Donation Sorting



* Mobilizing volunteers to organize and distribute donations at designated relief centers.



Spring Benefit Gala & Art Auction (Date TBD)



* A fundraising event to support wildfire victims and honor first responders, featuring a fashion show, live music, and an exclusive art auction hosted by royal Dr. Prince Mario-Max.



Summer Charity Gala (Date TBD)



* A high-profile event to continue raising funds and awareness for long-term recovery efforts.



HOW TO GET INVOLVED



Donate Essential Items - Non-perishable food, toiletries, blankets, toys, and other necessities are needed.



Volunteer Your Time - Help with event logistics, donation sorting, solicit in-kind donations from corporations/privately-owned businesses, or community outreach.



Sponsor or Partner - Businesses can contribute by sponsoring a relief initiative or providing in-kind donations.



For more information, to volunteer email raquel@ktmevents.org or contact Raquel Sanchez at (323) 376-5976.



TOGETHER, WE CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE



Let's unite, ignite hope, and support wildfire victims in rebuilding their lives. Join us at Hearts On Fire and be part of a community committed to making an impact.



MULTIMEDIA:



Hearts On Fire Promo Video on YouTube https://youtu.be/b3JBVUNZK5g



Promo image: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10Dtz4r0N3VHEl-K9homgGiYmKhPJFWQX/view



RELATED LINKS:



https://divineproject.org/



https://www.mekdelaglobaloutreachfoundation.org/



https://ktmevents.org/kiss-the-monkeys/



https://www.gogirlww.com/



https://assuagedfoundation.org/



https://www.alpost283.com/

Learn More: https://youtu.be/b3JBVUNZK5g

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.