News: Informative Research Integrates with Thomas & Company, Expanding Mortgage Verification Platform Connectivity | CitizenWire

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Informative Research, a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community, today announced its integration with Thomas & Company, a leading provider of value-added employer services and innovative solutions to support employee relations programs. The integration adds Thomas & Company's Wage and Employment Verification service to Informative Research's verification platform, increasing its customers' access to tens of millions of records necessary for verification of income and employment (VOI/E) across a wide range of industries within their impressive portfolio of clients including some of the nation's largest employers.



The integration with Thomas & Company broadens the verification options available to Informative Research customers and increases the efficiency and agility of their VOI/E processes. Lenders will now have greater flexibility in configuring their verification strategies to serve borrowers of varied backgrounds and financial situations.



"Our workflow aligns seamlessly with lenders' verification strategies and business goals," said Informative Research Executive Vice President Steve Schulz. "This strategic partnership with Thomas & Company further enhances our platform's agility, supporting additional customization and choice in verification fulfillment."



"Thomas & Company works directly with employers as an extension of their HR, Payroll and Employee Support functions, which enables us to deliver best-in-class data quality and support that is unparalleled," said Thomas & Company CEO Nate Kenney. "Collaborating with Informative Research allows us to support industry efforts to reduce risky lending and increase efficiencies in lending and origination for financial institutions and their customers."



The integration with Thomas & Company empowers consumers to control their data privacy while increasing lenders' access to vital employment and income records. Thomas & Company delivers security and efficiency to its customers and their employees, making them an ideal choice for customers seeking best-in-class support.



About Informative Research:



Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://hubs.la/Q02HKg1b0.



About Thomas & Company:



Thomas & Company is a leading provider of value-added employer services and innovative solutions to support employee relations programs. The company is an industry leader in unemployment cost management, employment and wage verifications, and tax credit solutions, serving clients with unmatched expertise and dedication for 30 years. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Thomas & Company empowers organizations to navigate complex regulatory environments and achieve their business objectives.



For more information about Thomas & Company, visit www.thomas-and-company.com or follow the company's LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/thomas-and-company-inc/.

