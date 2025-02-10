News: COME TOGETHER A Community for Wine Inc. Launches ‘Share & Pair Sundays’ Campaign | CitizenWire

Spring Campaign Celebrates the Union of Wine and Food, Building on Success of Come Over October

ST. HELENA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Following the tremendous success of the inaugural 'Come Over October' campaign, which reached over 1.7 billion media impressions and garnered coverage in major outlets including Forbes, NPR, and The Washington Post, COME TOGETHER-A Community for Wine Inc. announces the launch of Share & Pair Sundays, a Spring-to-Summer campaign celebrating the delicious marriage of wine and food. The new campaign also reinforces wine's unique ability to bring people together, so successfully communicated in the Come Over October campaign.



Running from March 23 through May 25, 2025, Share & Pair Sundays will encourage wine and food enthusiasts to gather weekly, fostering connections through shared culinary experiences. The campaign will span ten consecutive Sundays, beginning with the first Sunday of Spring.



"The resounding success of Come Over October demonstrated the wine community's eagerness to create meaningful connections," says Karen MacNeil, co-founder of COME TOGETHER. "Share & Pair Sundays extends this mission by celebrating how wine and food bring people together across cultures and traditions."



The campaign will feature creative activations across multiple channels:



- Retail partnerships featuring in-store promotions and curated wine and food pairings



- Restaurant and hotel collaborations offering special Sunday wine dinner promotions



- Winery-hosted wine and food tastings



- Digital content including food pairing suggestions in DTC wine shipments



- Social media engagement featuring celebrity chefs, sports figures, and food influencers



- A vigorous Instagram Live campaign hosted by Karen MacNeil



A key focus of Share & Pair Sundays is broadening wine's appeal through its association with diverse cultural foodways. The campaign will actively engage Hispanic, Asian, and Black communities, encouraging the sharing of traditional dishes paired with various wines.



The initiative has already garnered support from major industry players who recognize the importance of connecting wine with food culture. The campaign will be activated through multiple channels including print, digital, radio, and television media, with strong support from both the wine and hospitality industries.



"The Come Over October campaign demonstrated the power of unified messaging, reaching over 4 million people through social media and establishing presence in close to 1,000 retail stores," notes Kimberly Noelle Charles, co-founder. "We're excited to build on this momentum with Share & Pair Sundays, which celebrates the universal language of food and wine while fostering meaningful connections."



A dedicated website, ShareandPairSundays.com, has launched and will evolve as the campaign unfolds, featuring pairing suggestions from leading chefs and wine professionals, along with resources for both consumers and trade partners.



The campaign has already received significant support from key industry players across various contribution tiers. Foundational Partners include Freixenet-Mionetto, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, and Jackson Family Wines. Benefactors include The Wine Group, Ponzi Vineyards, Crimson Wine Group and Peju Napa Valley. Champions of the initiative include M.S. Walker and Gary's Wine & Marketplace, while Contributors include Tomorrow Cellars, Silicon Valley Bank, Dalla Terra, and Tor Napa Valley.



The campaign continues to welcome participation from all segments of the wine and food industries, from importers and wholesalers to restaurants and gourmet shops, winery associations and artisan producers. Interested parties can contribute through financial support, in-kind contributions, or by helping amplify the campaign's message.



For more information about Share & Pair Sundays or to get involved, please visit https://shareandpairsundays.com/ or contact Project Manager Barbara Fitzgerald at barbara@cometogetherforwine.com.



For media queries, please reach out to Kimberly Noelle Charles kcharles@charlescomm.com or Gino Colangelo gcolangelo@colangelopr.com.



About COME TOGETHER-A Community for Wine Inc.



COME TOGETHER-A Community for Wine Inc. is a mission-driven company established in 2024 by wine journalist Karen MacNeil and communications specialists Kimberly Noelle Charles and Gino Colangelo. The company creates campaigns celebrating wine's role in fostering community and connection. To learn more, visit https://www.cometogetherforwine.com/about-us/.



Learn More: https://www.cometogetherforwine.com/

