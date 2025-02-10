News: Mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture with Rich Swerbinsky and Rob Chrisman spotlights Rate’s Laura Schmidt as February 13 guest | CitizenWire

CLEVELAND, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- Top mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture, broadcast live every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, this week features Laura Schmidt, senior vice president of enterprise risk and internal audit at Rate, a leading residential mortgage lending company based in Chicago. With extensive experience in enterprise risk, internal audits and regulatory management, Schmidt offers valuable insights for lenders looking to mitigate risk and ensure compliance in today's financial services landscape.



At Rate, Schmidt oversees the enterprise risk and internal audit functions, focusing on regulatory compliance, quality management and operational efficiency. Her leadership ensures Rate meets evolving regulatory standards while focusing on customer service and operational excellence. Schmidt's work supports Rate's mission to simplify the mortgage process and deliver competitive loan products to homebuyers nationwide.



Before joining Rate, Schmidt served as vice president of compliance, regulatory change and issues management at NOVA(R) Home Loans, where she led efforts to streamline compliance and quality management processes. Schmidt's career began at BMO, where she served as a senior service representative.



Schmidt's episode will broadcast live on Thursday, February 13, at 3 p.m. ET. Visit https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture to register and view an archive of past episodes.



About The Big Picture:



Co-hosted by renowned mortgage industry leader Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman-author of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary newsletter, the go-to source for industry news, sharp insights and a wry perspective - The Big Picture webcast offers a weekly deep dive into the forces shaping the mortgage world. Drawing on their extensive expertise and featuring compelling guests, the webcast delivers valuable perspectives and actionable insights for anyone seeking to better understand the dynamics of the mortgage industry. Visit https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture to subscribe.

Learn More: https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture

