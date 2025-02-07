News: Celebrating Youth Sports Heroes: Stack Sports Names Winners of the 2024 Stack MVP Awards | CitizenWire

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Stack Sports, the trusted leader in sports management technology, is honored to share the stories of 27 extraordinary individuals whose dedication and passion for youth sports have left a lasting impact on their communities.



The Stack MVP Awards shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes of sports-coaches, volunteers, officials, athletes, and leaders - who pour their hearts into growing the game and inspiring those around them. These individuals embody the very best of sportsmanship, leadership, and service, making a profound impact on the lives of others.



On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Jeff Young, CEO of Stack Sports, and Jeff Brunsburg, Chief Revenue & Strategy Officer, proudly announced the 2024 Stack MVP Award winners, sharing the heartfelt and inspiring stories behind their nominations. With over 1,000 nominations, these honorees stood out for their unwavering commitment.



THE 2024 STACK MVP AWARD WINNERS INCLUDE:



Stack Administrator of the Year



* Broc Hamilton - Turlock Sports Park



* Vanessa Garcia - Rancho Hills Titans Pop Warner



* Kim Bowen - Georgia State Soccer Association



Stack Athlete of the Year



* Cayden Perkins - Ambler Whitpain Trojans



* Skyler Ortega - Arizona Arsenal ​​ECNL U18



* Jewel Archer - Bucks County Girls Softball League



* Keelon Russell - 2024 Elite 11 MVP, Duncanville High School, University of Alabama



Stack Board Member of the Year



* Freddie Northern - Metro Youth Football Association



* Dawnyelle Stocker - Ward 10 Softball



* Joe Ruiz - Whittier Area Youth Soccer



Stack Coach of the Year



* Tim Johnstone - Werribee Districts Football Club



* Josh Seavey - Abbeville Youth Athletics



* Abigail Earls - Carver Youth Cheer



Stack Community Leader of the Year Award



* Luke Green - Elite Sport Services and New Canaan Football Club



* Bentley Gerczak - SC Wave Titletown



* Christopher Owens - Media Little League®



Stack President of the Year



* Tyler Shugart - Union County Youth Sports Association



* Kristin Withers - TJ Flag Football



* Adam Evans - South Colonie Girls Softball



Stack Volunteer of the Year



* Chelsea Van Ess - Niupi Development Academy



* Molly Harrington - Play It Forward Youth Equipment Donation Program, Horsham Little LeagueⓇ, Blue Angels Fastpitch, Hatboro-Horsham High School Softball



* Shanelle Waring-Woods - Ennis Hockey Club



Stack Leadership Award



* Patrick Wilson - Little LeagueⓇ International



* Evan Dabby - New Jersey Youth Soccer Association



* Gloria Faber - New Mexico Youth Soccer Association



Partner of the Year Award



* Lance Smith - Next Level Sports



Lifetime Achievement Award



* Jon Butler - Pop Warner Little Scholars



"We're incredibly proud to celebrate the achievements of these remarkable individuals who have not only excelled in their respective sports but have also shown unparalleled dedication to their communities," said Jeff Young, CEO of Stack Sports. "Their passion, leadership, and commitment to making a difference are an inspiration to us all."



The Stack MVP Awards stand as a testament to Stack Sports' unwavering dedication to nurturing the growth of young athletes, empowering sports leaders, and championing sportsmanship values that unite communities and contribute to creating a more connected and vibrant sports ecosystem.



For more information about the 2024 Stack MVP Awards and to view the official announcement, please visit the Stack Sports website at https://stacksports.com/stack-mvp-awards.



About Stack Sports:



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.



Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

Learn More: https://stacksports.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.