News: Millionaire Mastermind Academy Expands National Impact, Empowering Over 8,000 Minority Women Entrepreneurs | CitizenWire

2023-2024 Annual Report Highlights Groundbreaking Entrepreneur Curriculum and Strategic Partnerships Driving Economic Equity

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Millionaire Mastermind Academy (MMA), a nationally recognized nonprofit organization, has released its 2023-2024 Annual Impact Report, underscoring its proprietary entrepreneur curriculum and the power of strategic national partnerships in creating pathways to financial independence for minority women entrepreneurs. With a strong presence in Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Arizona, MMA has supported over 8,000 entrepreneurs, empowering them with the education, mentorship, and resources needed to build and scale successful businesses.



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE IMPACT REPORT - https://millionairemastermindacademy.org/impact-report/



A COMMITMENT TO ENTREPRENEURIAL EDUCATION AND ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT



Millionaire Mastermind Academy remains dedicated to eradicating poverty through entrepreneurship, equipping minority women with business training, financial literacy, and leadership development.



Its proprietary entrepreneur curriculum provides:



* Comprehensive business education programs designed to build capacity, foster leadership, and create employer firms.



* Hands-on support in accessing procurement and contracting opportunities, enabling women entrepreneurs to transition from sole proprietors to sustainable employer firms.



* Targeted mentorship and financial literacy training, ensuring long-term economic stability and wealth creation.



* Specialized programs in supplier diversity, real estate investment, and access to capital, bridging systemic gaps in minority business success.



"Ending poverty starts with access-access to resources, education, and opportunities. That's what we provide at Millionaire Mastermind Academy," said Dr. Velma Trayham, Founder & Chairwoman of Millionaire Mastermind Academy. "By equipping minority women with the tools to succeed, we are driving economic transformation in historically underserved communities."



CREATING EMPLOYER FIRMS THROUGH CONTRACTING AND PROCUREMENT SUPPORT



The Annual Report highlights MMA's commitment to breaking systemic barriers by providing women entrepreneurs with the knowledge, support, and networks needed to secure public and private contracting opportunities.



Through targeted programs, MMA offers:



* Capacity-building support to prepare businesses for growth and expansion.



* Technical assistance in procurement processes and supplier certifications



(e.g., MBE, DBE, WBE).



* Direct access to contracting and corporate supplier diversity networks.



* Strategic mentorship to help minority entrepreneurs scale and create long-term job opportunities.



This work has significantly contributed to job creation and economic revitalization in underserved communities, strengthening minority women-led businesses and accelerating economic mobility.



POWERFUL NATIONAL PARTNERSHIPS DRIVING IMPACT



A key driver of Millionaire Mastermind Academy's success is its growing network of national funders, investors, and corporate partners, which includes:



* JPMorgan Chase



* Truist Bank



* American Landmark Apartments



* Bank of America



* M&T Bank



These organizations, among many others, have played a vital role in expanding MMA's programs, providing funding, mentorship, and access to high-value business networks. The academy remains committed to leveraging these partnerships to create economic equity and remove systemic barriers for minority women entrepreneurs.



2023-2024 IMPACT HIGHLIGHTS



The Annual Report showcases the organization's expanding reach and measurable economic impact, including:



* $130,000 in grants and seed funding awarded to underserved entrepreneurs.



* $100,000 in scholarships to support entrepreneurial education and business growth.



* Expansion of supplier diversity programs to help minority women build generational wealth.



JOIN US IN REMOVING SYSTEMIC BARRIERS NATIONWIDE



Millionaire Mastermind Academy is calling on funders, investors, corporate partners, and philanthropic organizations to join forces in dismantling systemic barriers for minority entrepreneurs across the U.S. With a strong presence in Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Arizona, MMA is actively scaling programs to impact 1 million women by 2035.



"Now more than ever, we need collaborative action to ensure that underserved women entrepreneurs have the resources they need to succeed," said Dr. Trayham. "We invite funders, investors, and corporate partners to work alongside us in breaking cycles of poverty and driving real economic change."



GET INVOLVED & ACCESS THE FULL REPORT



To learn more about Millionaire Mastermind Academy's impact, become a partner, or access the full 2023-2024 Annual Report, visit https://millionairemastermindacademy.org/ or contact info@millionairemastermindacademy.com.



Learn More: https://millionairemastermindacademy.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.