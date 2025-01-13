News: Woman, 49, Unveils Bold Holistic Blueprint for How She Plans on Becoming a Verified Guinness World Record Holder in Longevity | CitizenWire

TORONTO, Ontario /CitizenWire/ -- At 49, "Smile," affectionately known online as "The Smile Enthusiast," unveils her groundbreaking longevity textbook, "#FUTURECENTURIONLIFE, My Longevity Lifestyle" (ISBN: 978-0228889540; released by Tellwell Publishing in November 2024). This inspiring work outlines her bold, holistic approach and detailed blueprint for achieving extraordinary health and longevity.



With a vision extending to the year 2097 (and beyond), Smile is on a mission to live a life rooted in grassroots traditions-embracing the practices of our ancestors from over 150 years ago, before the advent of supplements, pharmaceuticals, or biohacking technologies. By living intentionally, mindfully, and healthfully, she aims to prove that a lifestyle built on natural, time-honored principles can lead her to claim the Guinness World Record for (verified) Oldest Person Ever.



Drawing on a decade of self-study in plant medicine and her personal journey of overcoming chronic illness, addiction, and other hardships, Smile shares the holistic tools and herbal recipes she used to reverse a lifetime of chronic symptoms without pharmaceuticals and without a supplement-heavy approach. She details the nutrients she believes are key to her longevity goals and provides readers with numerous plant food sources where these nutrients can be found. Smile also offers insight into how she rewired her brain to ensure that stress no longer becomes a burden that hinders her daily life. This textbook includes countless recipes for the foods and drinks she consumes, her fasting practices, kitchen tips, and her zero-waste strategies-including repurposing juice pulp into Herbal Hot Toddies (holistic healing beverages)-and SO MUCH MORE!



Readers will learn techniques for growing sprouts and microgreens, which Smile calls her "secret weapon" for maintaining a healthy digestive system. Additionally, with the support of her co-author, Jenny Diehl, BCHN, this textbook introduces the revolutionary Platinum Standard Guide to Ingredients. This guide highlights over 3,000 ingredients, many of which are found in so-called "organic" products we use on and in our bodies, as well as in our homes. It challenges blind trust in regulatory agencies, which can sometimes mislead the public due to undue influence from large corporations with vested interests.



WHAT IS #FUTURECENTURIONLIFE?



Rejecting the fragile connotations of "centenarian," Smile embraces the term "centurion," symbolizing leadership, resilience, and stamina. With a focus on whole plant foods, unadulterated medicinal herbs, and her unique "keys to longevity," Smile offers a roadmap to living joyfully and vibrantly.



Her comprehensive 712-page user-friendly interactive longevity textbook invites readers to create a healthier, more vibrant self without relying on supplements, tinctures, or pharmaceuticals. Smile shares practical tools, strategies, personal stories, and detailed how-to guides about everything she eats, drinks, and thinks. Her wealth of knowledge on plant medicine inspires readers to explore Mother Nature's medicine as sustainable wellness tools for achieving one's best, longest life.



"Longevity is about more than just adding years to your life; it's about adding life to your years," Smile explains. "Whether you choose to walk this path with me or watch from the sidelines, I hope my story empowers you to navigate the overwhelming flood of health information we're bombarded with; a chaotic landscape of contradictory opinions, advice, and information. My goal is to encourage you to stay grounded, find clarity and calm amidst the noise, and forge your own path to stress-free living, a balanced mind, and an abundance of strength and vitality - unlocking a level of health so extraordinary it redefines what you believe is possible for the body, mind, and soul."



ABOUT THE AUTHOR



The Smile Enthusiast is a passionate advocate for plant medicine and a champion of the human spirit. Known for her motivational and empowering presence, she inspires women worldwide to take control of their health and embrace graceful aging through accountability, consistency, discernment, and critical thinking.



Having overcome profound challenges - including addiction and chronic health issues - Smile is a living testament to the power of the lifestyle she has built, as a proud retro human. She invites others to reclaim their health and discover the incredible potential of the human body when it is provided with the tools it truly needs to thrive, not just survive.



BOOK SUMMARY:



TITLE: #FUTURECENTURIONLIFE 'My Longevity Lifestyle': How I Plan on Becoming the Guinness Book World Record Holder for Oldest Person Ever



Author: The Smile Enthusiast



Co-Author: Jenny Diehl, BCHN



Genre: Health and Longevity



Released: November 2024



HARD COVER ISBN-10: 0228889545



