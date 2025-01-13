News: Mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture spotlights Council of FHLBanks CEO Ryan Donovan as January 16 guest | CitizenWire

CLEVELAND, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- Top mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture, hosted by Rich Swerbinsky and Rob Chrisman and broadcast live every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, next week features Ryan Donovan, president and chief executive officer of the Council of Federal Home Loan Banks, a trade association representing the positions and views of the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Donovan is a seasoned public policy advocate and trade association executive with nearly two decades of experience influencing financial services policy and advancing credit union and housing finance priorities.



Central to Donovan's role at the Council of FHLBanks is representing the collective interests of the 11 Federal Home Loan Banks to policymakers, regulators, the media and the financial services industry. Incorporated in 1998, the Council serves as the voice of the FHLBank System, ensuring members' priorities are heard in Washington and beyond. Donovan's leadership emphasizes collaboration and advocacy to support housing finance and economic development. He has been recognized as a 'top lobbyist' multiple times by The Hill, CEO Update and the National Institute for Lobbying and Ethics.



Before leading the Council of FHLBanks, Donovan served as executive vice president and chief advocacy officer at the Credit Union National Association, where he guided a team of more than 100 advocates dedicated to advancing credit union interests. Donovan's earlier career includes work on Capitol Hill for former House Democratic Leader Richard A. Gephardt (D-MO) and Representative Brad Sherman (D-CA). He is a graduate of the National Credit Union Foundation's Credit Union Development Education program with a master's degree in government from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor of science in political science from Truman State University.



Donovan's episode will broadcast live on Thursday, January 16, at 3 p.m. ET. Visit watchthebigpicture.com to register and view an archive of past episodes.



About The Big Picture



Co-hosted by renowned mortgage industry leader Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman-author of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary newsletter, the go-to source for industry news, sharp insights and a wry perspective-The Big Picture webcast offers a weekly deep dive into the forces shaping the mortgage world. Drawing on their extensive expertise and featuring compelling guests, the webcast delivers valuable perspectives and actionable insights for anyone seeking to better understand the dynamics of the mortgage industry. Visit watchthebigpicture.com to subscribe.



Learn More: https://www.watchthebigpicture.com/

