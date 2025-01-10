News: Worth Pursuing Inc. Hosts 1st Annual ‘New Year, Healthy You’ Health Fair in Jacksonville | CitizenWire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Worth Pursuing Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to hunger relief, mental health advocacy, and education, is proud to host its 1st Annual "New Year, Healthy You" Health Fair on Saturday, January 16, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jacksonville Public Library Main, located at 303 N Laura St, Jacksonville, FL.



This impactful event will offer FREE health screenings, resources, and education to promote wellness and address critical health needs within the community, with a special focus on women's health and providing care for uninsured and unhoused neighbors.



HIGHLIGHTING OUR SPONSORS



The event is made possible by the generous support of:



- Coastal Medical Care, a leader in providing comprehensive health services to the community.



- East Coast Institute for Research, committed to advancing healthcare through innovative clinical research. They will also provide blood pressure checks, blood sugar readings, eye pressure checks, and basic vision screenings during the health fair.



- Sunsure Insurance, a Florida Blue agency, on a mission to help you understand, compare plans, and enroll in a healthcare plan that gets you more coverage and less investment.



FEATURING LOCAL VENDORS AND PARTNERS



We are honored to collaborate with outstanding organizations that share our mission of promoting health and well-being:



- Emmanuel Project of Northeast Florida- On a mission to ensure that children, adults, and families receive the healthcare they need.



- Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center #BuddyBus - Offering critical mobile mammogram screenings to support early detection.



- CT Wellness Co. - Focused on shifting workplace cultures through emotional intelligence and wellness practices.



- City of Jacksonville Senior Services Division - Providing essential resources and support for our senior population.



JOIN US FOR HEALTH, HOPE, AND HEALING



This event will feature a variety of free health services, including:



- Cholesterol and blood pressure screenings



- Diabetes testing



- Women's health resources



- Weight loss support



- Mobile mammogram screenings by the #BuddyBus



- Vision and eye pressure checks



About Worth Pursuing Inc.:



Worth Pursuing Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to hunger relief, mental health advocacy, and educational growth. Through innovative programs and community-focused initiatives, we strive to create lasting impact and equitable access to resources for all.



For more information, visit https://www.worthpursuinginc.org/ and Facebook: @WorthPursuingInc.



Learn More: https://www.worthpursuinginc.org/

