News: Top of Mind launches ‘Retention Center’ to help loan originators foster customer loyalty | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, today announced it has launched the Surefire CRM Retention Center to help loan originators (LOs) foster loyalty among their clients.



The Retention Center is an online retention gift store that enables loan originators (LOs) to curate a gift-receiving experience for clients in lieu of or in addition to corporate-level client retention initiatives. Within the Retention Center, LOs can build automated retention gift campaigns based on rules such as loan type (refinance or purchase), loan amount and occasion. Once a retention gift campaign has been activated, Top of Mind dynamically customizes, professionally packages and ships the retention gift to its recipient. Retention Center gift options include bamboo cutting boards, premium whole-bean coffee, a self-inking address stamper and dynamic birthday cards.



"There are innumerable studies that illustrate how customer retention is a critical component of company growth. Retaining customers is less expensive than acquiring new ones, and loyal customers are more likely to spend more and refer family and friends," said Top of Mind Chief Revenue Officer Nick Belenky. "We launched the Retention Center to help lenders strengthen borrower repeat business with unique gifting opportunities that make clients feel valued and help originators stay 'top of mind.'"



Top of Mind's Surefire CRM is the most-used CRM and marketing platform in the mortgage industry. Mortgage professionals of all stripes - including retail, wholesale, consumer direct and bank lenders - strengthen referral partnerships and deepen their emotional connections with borrowers to cultivate clients for life.



About Top of Mind Networks:



Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry's most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind's Surefire CRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, "set it and forget it" workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals are able to effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.



Learn More: https://www.topofmind.com/

