News: A Fresh Start For 2 Female DEVELOPERS | CitizenWire

2 Women of Color Business Owners launching A New Housing and Social Economic Initiative in the Midwest during the Pandemic

HAMMOND, Ind. /CitizenWire/ -- Ms. Vianna C. Little, Visionary at Fresh Start Now Enterprise with Ms. Freddie C. Batchelor, A Systemic Change Catalyst at Enterprise of Destiny, two mission-driven women of color professional social enterprise business owners and developers, have come together to launch Project300(™)!



The strategic action plan introduces a fresh new approach in the housing and community development marketplace, to create an economic and social impact for generations to come - amidst the Covid19 pandemic, systemic racism, law enforcement crisis, bias in - coding, artificial intelligence, high unemployment rates, housing, media, education, financial services public-private sectors. Both women have personally experienced injustices and exploitations in residential housing, commercial financing, car sales, legal and the criminal justice system. Despite their challenges and hardships, on the journey experienced, with hard work, passion, and self-development, building on universal principles, they are ready for a "Fresh Start Now"!



The "Power Team" is dedicated and passionate about helping others to achieve their dreams and goals, Building People through educational empowerment programs with the right long-term support, to understand the importance and value of investing in your-self to create a fresh start in their life, to leave a legacy, and to create a good impact in the world, - to "Enjoy Life Experience."



Co-Creator, Vianna C. Little, CVO at Fresh Start Home Community Development Corporation, is a 7-year-old grassroots faith-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit assist agency, born of a vision of purpose, to create a fresh new program - Building Communities through homeownership to create strong and stable families. Fighting on the frontline, as a Humanitarian, and Educator - as a licensed Residential Financial Services Professional - Building Wealth through innovative solutions for the public to attain, maintain and sustain the American Dream at the grassroot.



Enterprise of Destiny is a business founded by Ms. Freddie (Queen B) Batchelor with aspirations to become a franchise. She has spent her life for many years working as a Public Trust Officer and Enforcement Officer with the U.S Depar™ent of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Since her retirement, she has dedicated herself to continually assisting others to learn and engage in the many housing, veterans, and economic development programs and services offered by the federal governmental agencies. The business operates nationally and internationally empowering the underserved communities.



Currently other businesses under her direction and tutelage are: Fresh Start Enterprise, Straightway Builders & Development, FM Enterprises, TEAM Enterprise NFP, and MAXIDO Adult Self Defense, Worldwide Real Talk-Truth along with many others throughout the United States and other countries.



"Project300" purpose is Building People Building Communities Building Wealth(™). Our goal is to create An Evidence-based Community-Driven Model, to duplicate local to global.



We seek to align our efforts with public-private community partners committed to solving the world's broken infrastructure to change the trajectory within 3 years based-on statistics highlighted below:



* Black homeownership rate is the lowest of all groups, at 41.8 percent (US HUD 2020)



* African Americans and indigenous people including Native Americans and Islanders remained considerably overrepresented among the homeless population.



* White households owned 90.7% of household wealth in the United States.



* With Covid19 Mental Health and homelessness has increased drastically.



* The U.S Population has become greater with the entrance of illegal individuals from other countries some of which has extreme mental and social issues.



* The need is greater, and resources are lesser (i.e., employment and money to assist those who have the capacity to truly help decrease the many ill wills socially, expanding global.



"Project300" Strategic Action Plan Unveiling!



Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the Enterprise of Destiny business incubator 838 Summer Street, Hammond, IN 46320 (Rear Entrance). And Outreach & Fundraiser Campaign Kickoff & Open House Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 3 p.m. -7 p.m. at the headquarters of Fresh Start Now (Private Partner Meet & Greet).



SOCIAL MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:



Mr. Dale Robertson, Executive Producer at Spread the Bread Media, NFP, P.O. Box 811 | Hazel Crest, Il 60429 | 708-612-9246 | Spreadthebread7@gmail.com



VISIONARY CONTACT INFORMATION:



Ms. Vianna C. Little, Principal at Fresh Start Now Enterprise | 5168 S. Michigan Ave., Suite 4N, Chicago, Il 60615 | 312.632.0811 | Info@freshstartnow.us | http://www.freshstartnow.us/



MEDIA CONTACT & SPOKESPERSON INFORMATION:



Ms. Freddie Batchelor | 219 230-7155 | enterpriseanddestiny@yahoo.com



