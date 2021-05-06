News: Stride’s Evidence-Based Autism Therapy Now Available at Four Iowa Locations | CitizenWire

Mission-Driven Organization Expands Rapidly to Serve More Families in the Midwest

DES MOINES, Iowa /CitizenWire/ -- Stride Autism Centers ("Stride"), a mission-driven provider of evidence-based therapy for children with autism, today announced that it has expanded to serve families at four centers throughout Iowa. Stride is now actively enrolling clients at all four locations, including Clive and Johnston in the Des Moines metro area, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport in the Quad Cities.



Stride's clinical team specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis, or ABA therapy - the most rigorously studied "gold standard" of treatment for individuals with autism. All of Stride's centers exclusively serve preschool-age children (ages 2-6) and utilize 1:1 therapist-to-child ratios to provide individualized support during the most critical years of child development.



Every child at Stride has a highly customized treatment plan developed by Board Certified Behavior Analysts and overseen by a dually credentialed clinical psychologist/BCBA-D.



"Stride's mission to provide the best possible support to children with autism and their families is deeply personal to me," said Brad Zelinger, Stride's Founder and CEO. "My sister has an autism-related disorder called Rett Syndrome. She is nonverbal, and requires substantial support in everyday activities. I founded Stride so individuals like her can get the effective therapy they need as early as possible to live more independent, joyous lives. As a Midwesterner myself, I'm particularly motivated to bring Stride's services to underserved communities throughout the Midwest."



"Decades of research demonstrating the effectiveness of early intervention for children with autism underly our decision to specialize in the early treatment of young learners," said Dr. Ashley Whittington-Barnish, PhD, LCP, BCBA-D, NCSP, Stride's Clinical Director and University Chair of ABA at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology.



"Our mission-driven team is incredibly motivated by Stride's unwavering commitment to meaningful outcomes. We're grateful that our singular focus on the highest quality care has allowed us to attract outstanding clinical leaders and therapists alike," Dr. Whittington-Barnish added.



