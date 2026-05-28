News: NRF Singapore 2026: Retail Automation Highlights | CitizenWire

Visit Kiosk Association in #2113

SINGAPORE /CitizenWire/ -- NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific will be held from June 2-4, 2026 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Bringing together retail industry leaders from across the region to collaborate on a Pan Asia Pacific stage, APAC's premier retail trade event will scale even greater heights as THE meeting point for the world's fastest growing markets. Visit Kiosk Association in #2113.



After an incredible 2025 show that smashed all expectations, the third edition of NRF 2026 APAC has even more in store. Themed "The Next Now," Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific is primed to offer delegates not just a peek into the region's retail future, but the opportunity to maximize their potential NOW.



EXHIBITORS



UST Vision Checkout - Built on AI. Designed for impact. From AI models that learn to agents that act, UST technology solutions reimagine the enterprise, creating an intelligent foundation for an adaptive and responsible AI ecosystem with lasting business impact. Let's build the future of AI together.



Storm Interface - Keymat - Storm Interface designs and manufactures accessible, rugged human interface devices and self-service hardware, including ADA and EAA compliant keypads for kiosks and other public-use systems. Founded in 1986 in the UK, the company is recognized globally as a strategic accessibility partner, helping organizations deliver inclusive self-service experiences for people with disabilities.



LG Business - LG Business Solutions is providing a compact self-service countertop kiosk platform for the Storm Interface accessibility demonstration at NRF Singapore 2026. Combining LG's commercial-grade display technology with Storm's rugged, accessible input devices creates a practical example of how retailers can deploy inclusive self-service solutions that meet both operational and accessibility requirements.



Pantheon Creatives Pte Ltd - We at Pantheon Lab Ltd. push the boundaries of reality. As a seasoned startup, we strive to foster creativity via the use of deep learning technologies that empower our clients to visualize and intellectualize their virtual machines. Bringing digital human synthesis to the mainstream, we help content creators and companies to shape a more creative and innovative media and marketing landscape.



panachedigilife.com - Panache is a leader in the new-age AI & IOT technology solutions with a vision to align & utilize the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar' policy of the Government of India in the ICT & IOT Electronics domain. Panache offers solutions around Smart Computing Devices, Smart & AI based Digital Classrooms, Smart Asset Management, Retail IoT, Healthy Living Solutions, AV Display and Pen Display Solutions and other contract manufacturing OEM/ODM. Panache is an ICT & IoT devices design, manufacturing, distribution & services company with a vision of 'Making Human Life Easy' by way of constantly innovating in the space of technology.



Intel Newsroom: https://newsroom.intel.com/



More information: https://kioskindustry.org/nrf-singapore/



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