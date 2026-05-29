News: Precision Inspection Takes Center Stage with ViewTech Borescopes at Space Tech Expo USA 2026 | CitizenWire

ANAHEIM, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- ViewTech Borescopes, a leading provider of remote visual inspection (RVI) equipment, will exhibit at the 2026 Space Tech Expo USA, taking place June 2-4, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. During Space Tech Expo USA 2026, ViewTech Borescopes will showcase its lineup of high-performance video borescopes engineered for critical inspection applications across the aerospace, satellite, defense, and advanced manufacturing industries.



"Space Tech Expo brings together some of the most innovative companies and professionals in the aerospace and space technology sectors, and we're excited to demonstrate how our video borescopes support precision inspections in mission-critical environments," said Zack Wessels, Senior Sales Consultant at ViewTech Borescopes. "Our VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes provide exceptional image quality and maneuverability, helping inspectors identify defects, verify component integrity, and improve maintenance efficiency in even the most challenging applications."



ViewTech Borescopes offers a wide range of articulating video borescopes and will feature its flagship models during the event. The VJ-4 was designed to meet the demanding requirements of manufacturing, engineering, aerospace, and nondestructive testing (NDT) professionals. Key features on display will include:



* Advanced Articulation: Industry-leading joystick-controlled, 360° steering for precise navigation through complex internal pathways.



* High-Definition Imaging: Superior image clarity and illumination for detecting cracks, corrosion, FOD, weld inconsistencies, and other anomalies.



* Inspection Reporting Efficiency: Operator Driven Inspections (ODIN) borescope reporting software streamlines inspection documentation and reporting workflows.



* Specialized Models: 3D Measurement, Ultraviolet (UV), dual-camera, and triple-camera configurations for expanded inspection capabilities without additional attachments.



Attendees will have the opportunity to experience hands-on demonstrations and learn how ViewTech's advanced imaging technology supports preventive maintenance, quality assurance, and operational reliability in aerospace and space technology applications. Visitors are encouraged to stop by Booth 639 during show hours to explore the latest advancements in remote visual inspection technology and discuss application-specific solutions with experienced product specialists.



Read more about Space Tech Expo USA 2026: https://www.viewtech.com/about-us/tradeshows/space-tech-expo-2026/



TRY BEFORE YOU BUY



In addition to live demonstrations during Space Tech Expo USA 2026, ViewTech offers an exclusive No-Cost, No-Obligation Demo Program. This program gives end-users the opportunity to evaluate a ViewTech video borescope at their own facility on their own equipment, ensuring the technology meets their specific inspection requirements before making a financial commitment.



ABOUT VIEWTECH BORESCOPES



ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's top seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, established a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.



Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/



VJ-3 AND VJ-4 VIDEO BORESCOPE



The VJ-3 and VJ-4 mechanical articulating video borescopes are nondestructive visual testing instruments used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. With diameters as small as 0.85mm, the VJ-3 and VJ-4 facilitate visual recording and photo documentation in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require significant time and expense to inspect directly. The VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes integrate an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs and a base unit featuring a control panel, LCD monitor, power source, and all necessary operating circuitry.



Learn More: https://www.ViewTech.com

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