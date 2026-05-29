News: Family United Home Health Care Launches New Website to Improve Access to Care Services Across Missouri | CitizenWire

New site helps families find Medicaid-covered services, eligibility information, and support resources in one place

ST. LOUIS, Mo. /CitizenWire/ -- Family United Home Health Care has launched a fully redesigned website to give Missouri families a clearer way to learn about Medicaid-covered health care services. Founded in 2013 by Kayundra Foster, who holds a master's degree in Gerontology from Lindenwood University, the agency serves families across St. Louis, St. Peters, and Kansas City.



The new website was built to help families and caregivers find the information they need without confusion. It uses plain language, direct navigation, and a clear structure to organize service details. Unlike standard healthcare portals, this site was designed to be a functional tool for those who may be feeling overwhelmed by the complexities of the healthcare system.



Throughout the platform, visitors can explore the full range of services Family United Home Health Care offers through Medicaid, including:



* In-Home Services: This section details personal care assistance, nurse visits, and help with daily activities for seniors and adults with disabilities, emphasizing the ability to remain independent in a home setting.



* Consumer Directed Services (CDS): The section provides a step-by-step roadmap for this specific program, which allows participants to hire and manage their own caregivers, with the agency serving as the fiscal intermediary.



* Adult Day Care: Visitors can find information regarding the agency's community-based social and health programs, which provide structured activities and professional supervision for individuals during daytime hours.



* Healthy Children and Youth (HCY) program: This specialized section focuses on medically necessary services for children and adolescents under age 21, detailing how families can access care for youth with disabilities or chronic health conditions.



To ensure families feel confident in their healthcare journey, each service page now features comprehensive insights into specific care plans. These sections explain entirely what is included in each service, who applies, and accepted payment methods. Each page is highly intuitive, clarifying every point of interest while specifying the exact process to follow and the steps the Family United Home Health Care team takes to initiate care.



Furthermore, the site clearly outlines which office locations facilitate each specific service, helping families determine exactly how these programs work and if they qualify for coverage before they begin the enrollment process.



Beyond care details, the site features a dedicated Events page, inviting the public to join in on agency activities and stay connected with the community. A specialized blog offers practical information and articles for everyone to learn more about care programs, tips, and more.



The platform differentiates itself by consolidating regulatory requirements, eligibility criteria, and procedural steps into a single user-centric interface. By integrating service-specific FAQs with a step-by-step roadmap for enrollment, the site functions as a comprehensive guide rather than a standard directory.



"Families dealing with a health crisis are already under enough pressure. They should not have to dig through a confusing website to find out whether their mother qualifies for care," said Kayundra Foster, founder of Family United Home Health Care. "This site is built the way our agency works... around the family, not around us."



To learn more about Family United Home Health Care services, visit: https://www.familyunitedhhc.com/.



ABOUT FAMILY UNITED HOME HEALTH CARE



Founded in 2013, Family United Home Health Care is a Missouri health care agency with offices in St. Louis, St. Peters, and Kansas City. The agency provides Medicaid-covered services -- including in-home personal care, Consumer Directed Services, adult day programs, and the Healthy Children and Youth program -- to seniors, adults with disabilities, and children across Missouri. Staff includes RNs, LPNs, CNAs, and trained personal care workers, each of whom undergoes background screening and ongoing training before working with clients.



Family United Home Health Care, 7390 Saint Charles Rock Road, St. Louis, Missouri 63133



Learn More: https://www.familyunitedhhc.com/

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