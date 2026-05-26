News: HotDeals Launches Code-Level Verification Feature to Bring More Transparency to Online Coupon Savings | CitizenWire

New feature highlights real savings from shopper activity and checkout-page testing by HotDeals Brand Experts across more than 100,000 tested promo codes

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- HotDeals today announced the launch of a new code-level verification feature designed to help online shoppers better understand whether a promo code may work before they reach checkout.



The new feature provides verification information at the individual code level for specific merchants. Instead of only showing that a coupon may be available, HotDeals now surfaces additional context around how a code has performed, including real savings amounts from shopper activity and verified savings identified by HotDeals Brand Experts during checkout-page testing.



According to HotDeals internal product data for this announcement, the platform has accumulated testing records for more than 100,000 promo codes across over 9,700 merchant pages. HotDeals plans to continue expanding verified code coverage as part of its broader effort to make online coupon discovery more transparent and practical for U.S. shoppers.



"Promo codes can be confusing for shoppers because availability, exclusions, minimum order requirements, and expiration timing often vary by merchant," said a representative from HotDeals. "With code-level verification, HotDeals aims to give consumers more useful context before they try a code, including whether the code has recently worked and how much savings it has produced in real shopping scenarios."



The feature combines two types of verification signals. First, HotDeals may display savings information connected to shopper activity, showing how much a customer saved when a specific code was successfully used. Second, HotDeals Brand Experts conduct checkout-page tests to confirm whether selected codes apply to eligible products, carts, or order conditions.



For example, shoppers may see recent activity indicating that a code helped another shopper save a specific dollar amount, alongside verification details showing whether the code was recently tested. This added layer of code-level information is intended to reduce uncertainty and help shoppers make more informed decisions before checkout.



HotDeals notes that coupon results may still vary depending on product category, merchant restrictions, account eligibility, location, shipping method, and order value. Shoppers are encouraged to review the final checkout price and confirm that a promo code is current, valid, and applicable to their order before completing a purchase.



The launch reflects HotDeals' continued focus on improving coupon reliability and usability. By expanding verification from the merchant level to the individual code level, HotDeals (https://www.hotdeals.com/) aims to help shoppers spend less time testing expired or inapplicable codes and more time identifying offers that may apply to their actual purchases.



HotDeals is a verified coupon platform where real users test promo codes so shoppers don't have to. The platform helps consumers find available coupons, promotional offers, and savings opportunities from retailers across a wide range of shopping categories.



Learn more: https://www.hotdeals.com/

Learn More: https://www.hotdeals.com/

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