News: Floify’s Courtney Dodd named 2026 Women of Mortgage Tech award winner | CitizenWire

Recognition highlights leadership in driving innovation, growth and industry impact in mortgage technology

BOULDER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Floify, the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced that its Head of Marketing Courtney Dodd has been named a Women of Mortgage Tech award winner by Mortgage Women Magazine. The Women of Tech award recognizes individuals who are shaping the future of technology through innovation, leadership and community impact.



Dodd brings more than a decade of experience in mortgage fintech, with a career defined by translating complex technology into clear market value and accelerating platform growth. Since joining Floify in 2023, she has led a comprehensive brand and go-to-market transformation, repositioning the company to better serve lenders.



Under her leadership, Floify launched Lender Edition and Broker Edition, establishing differentiated strategies and messaging aligned to each segment. She also spearheaded the introduction of Dynamic Apps, Dynamic Apps 2.0 and Dynamic AI, innovations that enable lenders to create customizable loan application experiences, automate workflows and support a broader range of products, including HELOC and non-QM loans.



Dodd's impact extends beyond product launches. Her strategic alignment of marketing, product and sales has contributed to significant company growth, including record customer acquisition and a 98.2% customer satisfaction score.



In addition to her professional achievements, Dodd is a strong advocate for women in technology. She actively supports industry initiatives such as Mortgage Women, an industry community where she serves as a media member, as well as Dallas Dinner Lead and Our Third Place. She also regularly mentors emerging professionals, helping to foster the next generation of leaders in mortgage fintech.



"This recognition reflects Courtney's ability to bring innovative technology to market and do so in a way that drives real results for lenders," said Joshua Steffan, SVP and group general manager at Porch Group and interim president and general manager, Floify. "Her leadership has strengthened Floify's position as a forward-thinking platform and continues to elevate how the industry approaches borrower experience and operational efficiency."



For a full list of winners, visit Mortgage Women Magazine's website.



ABOUT FLOIFY:



Floify is a fully configurable point of sale (POS) platform that streamlines the loan process with a secure application, communication and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners and other mortgage stakeholders. Its Dynamic AI feature reimagines the mortgage application process by moving document collection and AI-driven data extraction to the very beginning of the process, allowing borrowers to upload key documents and have applications prepopulated with verified information, accelerating pre-approvals and simplifying the borrower experience. Floify is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch Group") (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more, visit https://floify.com/ or find us on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter / X.

Learn More: https://floify.com/

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