News: Service 1st names Joy Ziminskas national sales director for the southeast region | CitizenWire

Industry veteran brings mortgage, SaaS and sales leadership experience to drive growth and expand client relationships

HAMMONTON, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- Service First Information Solutions, LLC (Service 1st), a leading provider of credit reporting and verification solutions for the mortgage industry, announced today the addition of Joy Ziminskas as national sales director for the Southeast region to lead revenue growth and expand relationships with lenders, banks and financial institutions across Texas, Florida and surrounding markets.



Ziminskas brings more than two decades of experience spanning mortgage lending, sales leadership and SaaS innovation. Prior to joining Service 1st, Ziminskas served as director of sales, marketing and business development at Calyx Software, where she helped drive significant growth across multiple SaaS platforms, secured enterprise-level partnerships and led cross-functional teams. Her background also includes a successful career in mortgage lending, where she was a consistent top producer and recognized among Dallas' Best Mortgage Professionals by D Magazine and Texas Monthly.



In her new role, Ziminskas will focus on increasing brand awareness, strengthening client relationships and positioning Service 1st as a trusted partner for credit and verification solutions in an evolving lending landscape.



"I've always believed that sales is about solving problems and building trust," said Ziminskas. "Service 1st has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality solutions, and I'm excited to help expand that impact by bringing our products to more lenders and helping them operate more efficiently and better serve their customers."



"Joy brings a unique combination of mortgage expertise, sales leadership and strategic thinking that aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver best-in-class credit and verification solutions," said Curtis Knuth, CEO of Service 1st. "Her ability to connect with clients, understand their challenges and deliver meaningful solutions will be instrumental as we continue to grow and strengthen our presence nationwide."



ABOUT SERVICE FIRST INFORMATION SOLUTIONS, LLC:



Service First Information Solutions, LLC (Service 1st) delivers integrated, technology-driven verification tools designed to help mortgage lenders streamline workflows, reduce friction in the loan process and support faster, more informed lending decisions. Service 1st is affiliated with National Credit-reporting System, Inc. (NCS), a long-standing provider of credit information and verification services. To learn more, visit https://www.srv1st.com or call 866-606-5952.



Learn More: https://www.srv1st.com/

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