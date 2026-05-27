News: USA vs. Paraguay Watch Party with Global Music featuring International Artists comes to Redmond | CitizenWire

The evening opens with live music from the award-winning band Global Heat

SEATTLE, Wash. /CitizenWire/ -- Global Artists Collective and Flatstick Pub Redmond present "World Beat & Big Screen Soccer," a free community celebration on Friday, June 12, 2026, featuring live international music and big-screen viewing of the USA vs. Paraguay world soccer match. The event is produced by Global Artists Collective in association with Flatstick Pub Redmond.



The evening opens at 5:00 PM with live music from the award-winning band Global Heat (global-heat.com), whose Soul, R&B, Funk, and World Beat sound has earned praise as "truly remarkable and wonderful original music" (Joyce Taylor, NBC News Seattle) and "high-caliber" (Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts, Reno). Complimentary snacks and a nonalcoholic beverage for the first 50 arrivals sweeten the pre-game warm-up.



At 6:00 PM, the USA vs. Paraguay world soccer match kicks off live on the venue's big screens, with live music keeping energy high during halftime and breaks in the action. Halftime will also include an Open Mic segment when attendees can share commentary on the game and celebrate the cultures represented on the field and on stage.



The fun continues post-game through 10:00 PM with a live dance party including musical improvisation "games" where the audience's prompts inspire the band's creation of songs on the spot.



SPECIAL GUEST ARTISTS APPEARING WITH GLOBAL HEAT:



* Deseo Carmin (deseocarmin.com) - Vocalist and songwriter from Paraguay



* Moye Kashimbi (mayasoleil.com) - Vocalist and dancer from Zambia



* Anil Prasad (instagram.com/aprasad2507) - Indian tabla master bringing mesmerizing rhythms from the subcontinent



WHEN: Friday, June 12, 2026, 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM (Venue open until 11 pm)



WHERE: Flatstick Pub Redmond, 7530 164th Ave NE Suite A108, Redmond, WA 98052



ADMISSION: Free; All-Ages (food and beverages available for purchase)



MORE INFO:



Redmond Event Calendar: https://explore.oneredmond.org/event?slug=s-aQ83ITi/world-beat-and-big-screen-soccer-usa-vs-paraguay-watch-party



EventBrite Calendar: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/watch-world-soccer-and-celebrate-global-music-tickets-1986966563479



ABOUT GLOBAL ARTISTS COLLECTIVE:



Global Artists Collective is a Seattle-based performing arts nonprofit dedicated to creating cross-cultural programming that increases access for underrepresented artists and brings diverse communities together through shared artistic experiences.



Learn more: https://GlobalArtistsCollective.org



Learn More: https://GlobalArtistsCollective.org/

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